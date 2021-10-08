Four essential downloads for Linux administrators, and those who want to be one

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

Do you know what CRON is? How to set password policies from the Linux CLI? How to use SELinux? If you answered no to any of those questions, these downloads are for you.

Linux is a crucial part of the modern digital world we live in, and with good reason: It's powerful, it can run on practically anything, and it's open source — meaning free. For those who know how to use it, Linux is a wonderful tool. For those who don't know how to use it, it's as obscure as ancient Aramaic.

Luckily, it's not hard to master the basics of Linux, which are often enough to propel you toward mastery in no time at all. These four downloads represent some of the most essential things you need to know about Linux, like where to find support for various Linux distributions and related software, the 10 most important things to know if you want to become a Linux administrator, best practices for administering Linux and how to manage user accounts from the command line interface (CLI).

That's not to say these downloads are only valuable for Linux admins-to-be. Linux experts can still need a refresher every once in a while, and these could be valuable additions to a pack of personal resources.

Checklist: Essential support sites for Linux admins There's a lot that can go wrong with any operating system, Linux included. For those times when you break it beyond the point of repair, these websites can help connect you to experts, and they also serve as knowledge bases for the various Linux distributions and related software. This downloadable PDF also has some tips for how to search for answers to hard-to-find Linux questions. View at TechRepublic Premium

Tips for managing Linux user accounts Quick: Sit down at a Linux machine, open the CLI and configure custom password requirements for all users in a domain. If you can't do that without resorting to help, then this is the document for you. The Linux CLI is the most reliable and powerful way to use Linux, but it requires learning a lot of very precise commands. When users need help now, you need to know those commands or know precisely where to find them so you don't keep a frustrated user waiting while you Google it. View at TechRepublic Premium

10 things to learn if you want to become a Linux admin It's easy to take the automatic stuff that operating systems like Windows do for granted. Linux doesn't hold your hand in that fashion. If you want to be able to administer Linux systems you need to know how to use a lot of CLI tools and commands that enable you to do things faster, which is what you'll find in this download. View at TechRepublic Premium