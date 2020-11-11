Free Linux webinars on development of open-source projects and more

Linux Foundation launches LF Live: Mentorship Series designed for reskilling, further developing, and introducing new talent to a welcoming job market.

Image: Linux Foundation

If you lost your job or were furloughed because of the COVID-19 crisis or if you'd like to further develop your current skill set, the Linux Foundation has launched free webinars through its LF Live: Mentorship Series. Founded in 2000, the Foundation's goal is for developers and companies worldwide to "build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption."

In the mentorship series, experts will tackle various topics, but the live sessions will include interactive discussions. Even if you miss a session on the day it premieres, you'll still be able to view a recording session and the accompanying slides. The foundation said it is offering the webinars free to "anyone to attend and are being offered to support that development of skills and further empowerment of the community," as stated in the announcement.

The main focus of the webinars will be technical and related to various open-source projects, but there will be a focus on the Linux Kernel.

Upcoming mentorship webinars include:

Dec. 2: "How Do I Get Started with an Open Source Project?," with Clyde Seepersad, SVP and general manager, training and certification, the Linux Foundation

Dec. 8: "Best Practices to Getting Your Patches Accepted," with Greg Kroah-Hartman, Kernel maintainer and fellow, the Linux Foundation

Jan. 13, 2021: "Open Source Licensing," with Steve Winslow, director of strategic programs, the Linux Foundation

TBA: "Kselftest," with Shuah Khan, Kernel maintainer and fellow

TBA: "The Linux Foundation Best Practices to be an Effective Maintainer," with Dan Williams, Linux Kernel developer, Intel

TBA: "Static Analysis & Tools," with Jan-Simon Möller, AGL release manager, the Linux Foundation

TBA "Coccinelle," with Julia Lawall, senior researcher at Inria

Additional sessions will be added, covering topics such as Smatch (Static Analysis Tool), Dynamic Analysis and Tools, Fuzz Testing, Kunit, and Tracing.

The first webinar was held Oct 29, "Writing Change Logs that Make Sense," led by Shuah Khan. The slides presented in the webinar are also available separately to allow the viewer an even more comprehensive experience. You can also subscribe when registration goes live for each session.

