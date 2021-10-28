Gain the skills that will allow you to start 2022 as a Linux pro

If you would like to break into the tech industry with a career that has future high demand built-in, you can gain the required skills in this affordable e-learning bundle.

There are few better ways to begin a new year than with skills that will qualify you for a new, more lucrative career. Bonus points if the career has built-in longevity, and that's exactly what you'll get with the extremely affordable Mastering Linux Development Bundle.

Not only is Linux the operating system of choice for big systems such as mainframes and servers, but it is also suitable for all different kinds of embedded systems. That means it is perfect for all the various manifestations of the Internet of Things. If you want a career that is future-proof, you can't really go wrong with becoming a Linux expert.

No previous experience is required to get started because "Linux Basics for Beginners" is designed specifically to teach total novices enough of Linux and Ubuntu to reach a professional level. So, you should lose no time in finding the best resume and job interview tips. "Mastering Linux Command Line" will advance you further and includes real-time Linux Labs. You will be creating your own Linux EC2 instance on the AWS platform by the end of this class.

In "Ubuntu Linux on Windows with VirtualBox for Web Development," instructor John Elder, founder of Codemy, will show you how to download, install and run Ubuntu Linux on a Windows computer. "Kali Linux For Beginners" quickly and easily shows you how to use Kali Linux. Follow up with "Kali Linux Hacker Tools, Tricks & Techniques," a favorite of previous students who have rated it 4.7 out of 5 stars.

You will be transformed into a Secure Shell power user in "Mastering Secure Shell (SSH)." Then you can find out how to send your productivity skyrocketing by using shell scripts to automate many of your daily tasks in "Mastering Bash Shell Scripting."

You really want to don't pass up this opportunity to acquire the skills that will allow you to become a Linux expert, get The Mastering Linux Development Bundle today while it's being offered for only $19.99 (normally $1,400).

