Whether you run a business or you’re looking to earn a little money on the side, everyone needs reliable information technology these days. As attacks run rampant online and inflation causes new challenges, IT solutions offer businesses a way to protect their precious assets while managing growth and enterprise infrastructure. If you want to break into the world of IT to help meet this rising demand, The 2022 CompTIA Certification Paths Bundle is a great place to start.

CompTIA is one of the world’s leading vendor-neutral certifying bodies. Its certifications demonstrate true expertise in a given field, which is why its training is so in-demand and valuable for anybody aspiring to work in IT. In this bundle, you’ll get access to a host of materials from CramWise, an organization that provides robust exam prep materials for Cisco, AWS and CompTIA certification exams. It even offers the exclusive CramWise Exam Environment, the premier exam delivery system allowing you to enjoy some of the most comprehensive exam simulations on the planet.

Through this bundle, you’ll get access to study materials for CompTIA A+ Core 1 (220-1001), CompTIA A+ Core 2 (220-1002), CompTIA Network+ (N10-008), CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601), CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004), CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-002), CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002), and CompTIA Data+ (DA0-001). For each certification, you’ll get exam simulators with Performance-Based Questions (PBQs) and CompTIA labs following the official CompTIA exam objectives. With lifetime access and updates, you can take your time learning new focuses and manage your learning at your own pace.

