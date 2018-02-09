GitHub: Here are the biggest open source project trends we'll see in 2018

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Cross-platform development, new skills, and deep learning communities are seeing the most growth on GitHub.

The open source trends allow developers to share knowledge while finding ways to simplify processes and add new skills.

GitHub users are using open source projects in a few key ways in 2018, the site said in a blog post Thursday.

User activity is growing in cross-platform development, deep learning, and projects teaching new skills, GitHub said. With around 24 million users in 2017, the site can be helpful for finding ways to simplify processes and to develop new skills for both new and current developers.

SEE: IT leader's guide to deep learning (Tech Pro Research)

In the cross-platform and web development sector, Angular/angular-cli repositories saw the most growth at 2.2x more users in 2017 than in 2016, the post said. Other Angular projects, Facebook's React and Electron, were also popular.

Developers are also heading to the site to look at deep learning projects as artificial intelligence continues to grow. Two TensorFlow repositories grew—TensorFlow/models saw 5.5x more traffic and TensorFlow/TensorFlow saw 2.2x more traffic in 2017 than in 2016.

Deep learning has grown in popularity within the enterprise for its use in image and speech recognition. Firms like Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Amazon are all investing in the space.

Repositories designed to teach new skills, especially new coding skills, were also popular, the post said. The skills were varied, including languages like Javascript and Python, as well as guidance on how to pass software engineer interviews. While open source projects can be thought of as educational by nature, repositories set up specifically to teach others may be especially useful in picking up or revisiting skills.

Other communities saw growth as well, including code editing, design, containerization, and development.

Tech professionals should develop and possess both hard and soft skills to become hireable in the industry.

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Tech News You Can Use newsletter. Subscribe

Also see