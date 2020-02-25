Got ethics? 2020's most ethical tech companies announced

Dell, HPE, HP, Intel, IBM LinkedIn, Microsoft, and Western Digital recognized as conducting the most ethical businesses for 2020 worldwide.

The Internet of Wild Things: Technology and the battle against biodiversity loss and climate change Karen Roby interviews Charles McLellan about his cover story on how IoT, satellites, smartphones, and other tech is used to combat biodiversity loss and climate change.

Some of technology's most recognizable companies were featured in Ethisphere's "World's Most Ethical Companies," the 14th annual recognition of honorees who define and conduct ethical business practices from 51 countries and 21 industries. Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, HP, Intel, IBM LinkedIn, Microsoft, and Western Digital were recognized as conducting the most ethical businesses for 2020 worldwide.

The advisory panel, which selected the 132 companies on the 2020 list, consists of attorneys, government officials, professors, and business leaders. Companies were chosen based on 200-data points on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain.

Rockwell Automation has been recognized 12 times by Ethisphere. "We are proud of this recognition by Ethisphere, which once again highlights our commitment to ethics and integrity," said Blake Moret, chairman and CEO of Rockwell Automation, in a press release. "We place a high value on integrity in every business decision we make, and that fosters an environment where all employees can and want to do their best work. Our culture of integrity is the foundation of our success and helps us deliver long-term value to our customers, share owners, and employees."

Tech-related/tech-adjacent companies also on the ethical list include (alphabetically):

3M

Accenture

AES

Arm

AT&T

AvanGrid

Avista

Avnet

Best Buy

CA Technologies, a Broadcom Company

Canon U.S.A.

Capital Power

Ecolab

Edwards Lifesciences

Elekta

Flour

General Motors

Hasbro

Henry Schein

Honeywell

Leidos

Lincoln Electric

Milliken

NationalGrid

NextEra Energy

Noblis

Nokia

ON Semiconductor

Parsons

Paycheck

Premier

Republic

Rockwell Automation

RTI

Salesforce

Schnitzer

Sony

T-Mobile

Tata Steel

TE Connectivity

Teradata

Texas Instruments

Timken

Vizient

Western Digital

WiPro

WM

XcelEnergy

Honorees speakout

"Being a company with the highest integrity and commitment to our core values has always been at the heart of who we are as a company and is fundamental to building trust with all of our stakeholders--including our people, our clients, and our communities," said Accenture CEO, Julie Sweet, in a press release. "Our fundamental belief is that businesses not only have an opportunity, but an obligation, to be a force for good in the world. This commitment is more important than ever. We are honored to be recognized again as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies."



Noblis was one of two companies recognized in the scientific and technical services category. "Noblis endeavors to promote and uphold the highest ethical standards in all our business dealings," said Amr ElSawy, Noblis president and CEO, in a press release. "Integrity and objectivity are foundational to our culture … conducted in an environment where objectivity and integrity are the hallmarks."



Lauren McGinley, Noblis vice president, general counsel and chief ethics and compliance officer, also in a press release, added, "The receipt of this award for the ninth time demonstrates our continued corporate commitment and the dedication of our employees to integrity and our mission and values. Noblis employees adhere to a code of ethics and conduct that is reflected in our daily activities and the work we do for our government customers."

General Motors Chairman and CEO, Mary Barra, said in a press release, "It's easier to live your values when things are going well, but it's more difficult when the going gets tough. At General Motors, we are determined to lead the automotive industry in creating a world with zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion, and to doing it with integrity. This recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies is a testament to the men and women of General Motors who are committed to doing the right thing, even when it's hard."

