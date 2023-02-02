What are the benefits of Grammarly Business and how much does it cost? Read our review of Grammarly Business to learn about features, pricing, and more.

I have been using Grammarly for years, and it’s hands down the best grammar software on the market. However, Grammarly’s Free and Premium plans might fall a bit short for businesses looking for this type of writing and editing service. Fortunately, there’s Grammarly Business.

What is Grammarly Business?

Grammarly Business is an online typing assistant that suggests spelling, grammar and punctuation corrections within various services and applications. The Business plan takes everything that makes Grammarly great and applies it to teams.

A key benefit of Grammarly Business is it helps your content have a unified voice, tone and style across all teams such as marketing, sales and web publishing. When you need to collaborate within or between departments, Grammarly Business has features that set it apart from the competition such as SAML single sign-on support, brand tone and helpful analytics.

How much does Grammarly Business cost?

Grammarly Business pricing depends on team sizes. For example:

A team with three members costs $15.00 per member per month.

A team with 10 members costs $14.50 per member per month.

A team with 50 members costs $12.50 per member per month, and there is no further discount for teams of 150+ members.

You can use the Grammarly Cost Calculator to get an idea of how much Grammarly Business will cost your company.

Grammarly Business pros

Very simple to use.

Highly accurate grammar, style and voice correction.

Concise explanations for each suggested change.

Plagiarism check can save your business from trouble.

Real-time checking.

Easy to learn why something is incorrect so team members can make fewer mistakes.

Seamless browser integration (Figure A).

Grammarly Business cons

The service can get expensive for large businesses and teams.

Sometimes it will make an inaccurate suggestion.

The service slows down significantly for very large documents.

Grammarly Business does not work well with some web forms or CMS tools such as WordPress.

Standout features of Grammarly Business

Easily corrects complex spelling, grammar and punctuation errors.

More advanced suggestions, such as brand tone, compared to the Grammarly Free or Premium plans.

Team analytics dashboard.

Integrates with most workflows.

SAML single sign-on support.

Centralized billing and admin dashboard.

Priority email support.

256-bit AES and SSL/TLS encryption.

GDPR, CCPA and HIPAA compliance.

Customizable style guide ( Figure B ).

). Copy snippets can be reused (Figure C).

What are the differences between Grammarly Business and Premium?

The primary differences between Grammarly Business and Grammarly Premium is that the Business edition is geared towards teams, whereas the Premium version is targeted to individual users.

Features that meet the specific needs of teams include the organizational style guide, snippets and the admin dashboard, which allows you to configure product settings, authentication and provisioning (Figure D).

Feature comparison of Grammarly Business and Premium

Grammarly Free Grammarly Premium Grammarly Business Grammar Yes Yes Yes Spelling Yes Yes Yes Punctuation Yes Yes Yes Conciseness Yes Yes Yes Tone detection Yes Yes Yes Full-sentence rewrites No Yes Yes Word choice No Yes Yes Tone suggestions No Yes Yes Citations No Yes Yes Style guide No No Yes Snippets No No Yes Brand tone No No Yes Analytics dashboard No No Yes Account roles and permissions No No Yes SAML single sign-on No No Yes

Alternatives to Grammarly Business

These are the top alternatives to Grammarly Business:

ProWritingAid : AI-powered grammar and style tool that includes an automated style guide and plenty of third-party integrations.

AI-powered grammar and style tool that includes an automated style guide and plenty of third-party integrations. Linguix Business : AI-powered writing tool that helps you control team performance and protect your brand image with style guides and analytics.

AI-powered writing tool that helps you control team performance and protect your brand image with style guides and analytics. Writesonic : Grammar tool that includes a complete article rewriter, research mode, API access and bulk processing.

Grammar tool that includes a complete article rewriter, research mode, API access and bulk processing. Jasper : The tool includes custom AI workflows, team collaboration, tailored billing and assistance for engaging social media posts.

The tool includes custom AI workflows, team collaboration, tailored billing and assistance for engaging social media posts. Rytr: This tool has custom use cases, a dedicated account manager, 20+ tones, a plagiarism checker and support for more than 30 languages.

Review methodology

Although I am not a regular subscriber to the Grammarly Business plan, I did use the free trial for this edition for a number of days to get a feel for the features that are not available in Grammarly Premium.

I believe that you’ll find Grammarly Business is exactly what your company needs to keep every piece of published and shared content accurate, concise and on-brand.