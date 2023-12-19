The Height app is an AI-powered project management tool. Check out our comprehensive review to determine if it is the best collaboration tool for your team.

Height is an AI-powered project management software that allows individuals and businesses to manage their projects and clients and deliver quality results. In this Height review, we will highlight the core features, pros, cons, pricing, top integrations and other information about Height along with our review methodology.

This review includes all the information you need to decide if Height is the best PM tool for your company. However, should it not serve your purpose, we also analyzed its top alternatives and competitors to help you find the best project and task management software for your business.

What is Height?

Height App is an autonomous project management and collaboration tool powered by AI. It allows you to visualize and manage tasks, chat about projects in real time, centralize information on tasks and invite guests to collaborate on projects.

Hands-on Height review results

We conducted hands-on testing of the tool to gain experience with its workings and capabilities, allowing us to assign scores to the leading particulars of the Height App.

Criteria Score Features 3.2/5 Pricing 4.4/5 Ease of use 3/5/1 Service and support 2.7/5

Height pricing: 4.4/5

Pricing Plan Cost/month (per user, billed monthly) Cost/month (per user, billed annually) Free free free Team $8.50 $6.99 Business $14.99 $11.99 Enterprise Custom quote Custom quote

Free plan

Height offers a generous free plan for small teams and startups. The free plan allows you to add unlimited team members and guests and create unlimited tasks and subtasks. Though this plan gives you the necessary tools to run a basic AI-charged project, it is limited in terms of customization. File storage for Height’s free plan is limited to 50MB.

Team plan

You can try this plan for free for 30 days, after which you will be required to choose either a month-to-month plan or an annual plan. The Height team plan is priced at $8.50 per member per month, billed monthly, or $6.99 per member per month, billed yearly. It is well suited for fast-growing teams managing multiple cross-functional workstreams. This plan bumps the file storage up from the 50MB you will get in the free plan to 100MB. Consider the business plan if you need more storage space, advanced project management features and priority support.

Business plan

Height’s business plan is designed to cater to the needs of diverse teams across an entire organization. Costing $14.99 per member per month when billed monthly or $11.99 per member per month when billed annually, the plan offers strong administrative and security capabilities. It also gives you access to priority support and up to 1GB of storage space for file uploads.

Enterprise

Height doesn’t advertise its enterprise plan on its website. The company requires potential buyers to contact their sales team for custom quotes. The plan gives you up to 5GB of storage space and up to 2,500 monthly automation runs per member.

Core Height features: 3.2/5

Code to task

Height can automatically create tasks from code comments (Figure A). This feature works in any IDE, from VSCode to Vim, Sublime and Xcode, as long as the editor supports auto-reloading files. Height supports 38 programming languages, including popular ones like JavaScript, Python, TypeScript, Ruby and Swift. To help streamline task assignments, tasks created from your code comments are automatically assigned to you.

One of the privacy-focused aspects of Height’s code-to-task capability is that no code is sent to their servers. The company processes everything locally on your machine, ensuring the privacy and security of your code.

Built-in automation

One of the standout features of Height is its built-in automation capabilities, which can help streamline project management processes and save time (Figure B). You can set up automated workflows and triggers, such as task dependencies and notifications, to ensure that projects progress smoothly. Each team member can run between 100 and 2,500 automations per month, depending on your plan.

Height Copilot AI

​​Height Copilot is an AI-charged feature within the Height project management app. It is designed to provide intelligent suggestions and recommendations based on project data and user behavior (Figure C).

The following are the activities you can perform with Height’s Copilot AI.

Brainstorm together : Allows you to create quality tasks with smart suggestions on the key details.

: Allows you to create quality tasks with smart suggestions on the key details. Suggest assignees and lists : Helps you organize your workspace by assigning tasks to the right human resources and lists.

: Helps you organize your workspace by assigning tasks to the right human resources and lists. Turn messages into subtasks : This feature lets you create subtasks from your chat with team members.

: This feature lets you create subtasks from your chat with team members. Auto-generate async standups : Gives you scheduled AI-generated standups to keep your team aligned with project progress and priorities.

: Gives you scheduled AI-generated standups to keep your team aligned with project progress and priorities. Dedupe tasks: Its smart suggestion capability helps you identify and remove duplicate tasks to avoid overlapping or redundant work.

Time tracking

With Height’s time tracking capability, you can monitor how you spend your time with clients, projects and assignees. Though Height has a built-in timer, it also integrates with Harvest and Toggl to leverage their advanced time-tracking functionalities and sync the data with Height. The software supports exporting time-tracking data as a CSV file. This enables users to easily export and share their time-tracking information with others or import it into other software for further analysis or reporting purposes.

Height ease of use: 3.2/5

For this category, we considered six subcategories, including the availability of mobile apps, ease of setup, user interface and built-in automation. Our analysis found that Height is moderately easy to use in terms of setup and user interface. It offers a mobile app for both iOS and Android devices, allowing users to access and manage their projects on the go. Height has a moderate learning curve, as it may take some time to familiarize yourself with the various features and options.

Height customer service and support: 2.7/5

Knowledge base/help center

The Height App has a knowledge base/help center that provides a range of helpful articles and tutorials to help you learn how to use the tool’s features and integrate it with other tools. However, the knowledge base is not as extensive as other similar tools.

Community forum

The Height App community forum is your go-to place to discover new features, share feedback and connect with the community. It has four categories: Get help, share feedback, random and uncategorized. The Height community is relatively small, which means that there may not be as many active discussions or responses from other users.

Live chat

The Height App offers a live chat powered by Intercom, allowing you to chat with a customer support representative in real-time to get immediate assistance with your questions. This feature is convenient and allows for quick communication.

Height pros and cons

Pros Cons Generous free plan Limited storage space Height is accessible via various devices such as web, desktop and mobile apps (iOS and Android) Limited integrations Real-time chat capability Enable you to embed images, videos, Figma files and Loom recordings

Top Height integrations

Heigh integrates with 12 third-party applications and services. They include:

GitLab.

GitHub.

Figma.

Sentry.

Slack.

Zendesk.

Slab.

Fivetran.

Discord.

Toggl.

Harvest.

Notion.

Best uses for Height

Task Management

Height simplifies task management by allowing users to create, categorize and prioritize tasks. You can set due dates, assign tasks to team members and track their progress.

Client work management

Height is ideal for managing client work. It allows you to invite clients as guests to collaborate on projects, share project progress and updates and receive feedback. You can create tasks specifically for client work, set deadlines and track time spent on client projects. Height automation features and integration with time-tracking tools make tracking billable hours for client work easy.

Templates

If you don’t want to create projects and tasks from scratch, Height provides pre-built templates that you can customize and use. These templates cover various project types, such as

Design and UX.

Engineering.

Marketing.

Personal productivity.

Product management.

Recruiting and HR.

Working with clients.

Using templates can save time and ensure consistency in project management processes.

Height alternatives and competitors

Height ClickUp Nifty Smartsheet Starting price (billed monthly) $8.50

Per member per month,

billed monthly $10 per member per month $49 per month $9 per user per month Starting price (billed annually) $6.99

Per member per month,

billed monthly $7 per member per month $39 per month $7 per user per month Free plan Yes (Unlimited members) Yes (Unlimited members) Yes (Unlimited members) Yes (one user, two editors) Time tracking Yes Yes Yes Limited Task management Yes Yes Yes Yes Integrations Limited Extensive Limited Extensive Minimum storage space 50MB 100MB 100MB 500MB Maximum storage space 5GB Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited

ClickUp

Just like the Height App, ClickUp offers a generous free plan, which earned it a spot on our list of the best project management tools as the best PM software for teams on a tight budget. ClickUp also offers 15+ project view options, allowing users to visualize their projects in various formats.

If you need advanced project management features at an affordable rate and unlimited storage space, consider ClickUp. To help you determine if ClickUp is the best project management software for your organization, we conducted extensive research about the tool and provided a comprehensive review of our findings.

Nifty

Nifty is an agile project management software that lets you ​​manage projects, goals, communications and teams in one place. It is ideal for agile development, digital agencies, legal case management, product and marketing teams, as well as client management.

Read our comprehensive Nifty project management tool review to determine if it suits your company’s needs.

Smartsheet

Smartsheet is one of the best enterprise project management software. It is popular for its spreadsheet-style interface that allows users to easily organize, track and manage projects in a collaborative environment. Compared to Height’s 12 integrations, Smartsheet integrates with about 100 third-party apps, allowing you to connect with other tools and systems you may already use in your organization.

For more information, read our in-depth review of Smartsheet to learn how it can be helpful for your company.

Height review methodology

To write this review, we conducted extensive research about Height by gathering information from the company’s website, documentation and online resources. We evaluated its pricing, core features, ease of use, customer service and support, as well as expert analysis.

We ranked this tool across five categories:

Features.

Pricing.

Ease of use.

Customer service and support.

Expert analysis.

To determine the TechRepublic (TR) score across each category, we assigned weights based on their importance and then scored each category – with the maximum criterion weight being 30 and the minimum being 10, totaling 100. We then calculated the weighted average of each category’s score to obtain the overall TR score.

We conducted hands-on platform testing to gain first-hand experience with the tool’s features and functionalities. We also read real-world user reviews on reputable review sites to learn about the solution’s usability and user experience.