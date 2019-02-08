Help! Need VPN recommendations for Android

Welcome to our "Got Answers?" series (which is normally published each Thursday) where we are helping fellow members get answers to their tech questions. Are you the one who can offer advice or tips to help your fellow member with their questions? Do you have your own tech questions? Post them in our forums where you can receive answers from your fellow members.

You use public WiFi on your Android device quite often, however, in this day and age, you want to be more secure, so you are looking for a VPN to install. This is where TechRepublic member indigofurr has found themselves and has turned to the TechRepublic community for assistance in helping them figure out which VPN to use.

TechRepublic member indigofurr writes, "I'm looking for a VPN service for my Android since I'm on public WiFi a lot and want to buff up my protection.



Right now I'm considering Surfshark because it uses IKEv2 protocol and it's stated that it drains less of your phone battery. I searched but couldn't really find other VPNs that offer IKEv2 for Androids, maybe you have some recommendations so I can do a comparison?"

