Hiring managers rate Linux, DevOps, and cloud expertise as most in-demand skills

The Linux Foundation jobs report finds significant drop in demand for SysAdmins from 49% in 2018 to 35% this year.

DevOps professionals are the most in-demand IT experts, according to a new jobs survey from the Linux Foundation. People with cloud expertise are also in demand and hard to find.

The 2020 Open Source Jobs Report report is the eighth one produced by the foundation, and this is the first time the foundation worked with edX to produce it.

63% percent of hiring managers listed the biggest need as people who can architect solutions based on open source software. The next biggest need is people who can deploy open source software at 59%. Other desirable skills are knowledge of new tools, experience using open source development tools like Git, experience running projects already in production, and previous contributions to open source projects.

The most in-demand positions have changed; in 2018, 72% of hiring managers were looking for developers, while only 59% are looking for developers in 2020. DevOps pros have risen to the most sought-after job role, with 65% of companies looking to hire more DevOps talent, up from 59% in 2018. Engineers are still the third most in-demand role, at 56%, followed by architects at 41%. SysAdmins saw a massive drop, from 49% in 2018 to 35% today, likely due to many of those roles changing into DevOps ones.

The report found that:

37% of hiring managers say they will be hiring more people in the next six months

80% of employers now report that they provide online training courses for employees to learn open source software, up from 66% two years ago



52% of hiring managers are more likely to hire someone with a certification, up from 47% two years ago



93% of hiring managers report difficulty finding sufficient talent with open source skills, up from 87% two years ago



65% of companies looking to hire more DevOps talent, up from 59% in 2018



70% of managers said they are more likely to hire a person with expertise in cloud technology, up from 66% in 2018



The survey also found a gap between managers and employees on the issue of diversity. 68% percent of hiring managers say their diversity efforts are excellent or good but only 58% of employees agree with that assessment.

Adam Medros, edX president and co-CEO, said open source professionals are key to tech advancements around the world.

"We hope that the information in this report gives open source professionals a clear picture of the industry to inform their decisions around joining and creating teams, and informs organizations' decisions around training and investing in their workers," he said in a press release.

As with the last three reports, the focus is on all aspects of open source software; the first four reports focused more specifically on Linux professionals. The last report was issued in 2018.

The report features data from more than 175 hiring managers at corporations, small and midsize businesses (SMBs), government organizations, and staffing agencies across the globe as well as responses from more than 900 open source professionals worldwide.

