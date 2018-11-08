How AI is spreading everywhere with the rise of smart machines

The enterprise is moving from an era of connected artificial intelligence (AI) to pervasive AI, according to a recent Deloitte Report. AI models and algorithms on machines and devices are expanding outside of the data center, said the report, and being embedded into our everyday devices. For example, chip manufacturers are already integrating AI directly into cell phones, added the Thursday press release.

Devices with embedded AI are expected to increase from 79 million last year to 1.2 billion in 2023, said the release. And as AI-powered smart devices evolve, they will be able to register and react to sounds, sights, and more. The AI will be able to learn from its experiences, adapt to its surroundings, and foresee outcomes, altering its functionality to the needs of the user, said the release.

With AI embedded—instead of confined to the parameters of the cloud—internet connectivity will no longer be a necessity, the release said. Eliminating internet connection means lower latency, which means AI-run applications will be able to run at full functionality, even if connectivity isn't available, allowing for more users and industries to benefit.

Here's how embedded AI could permeate through the major industries:

Healthcare: Intelligent medical devices with embedded AI could transform the functionality of healthcare, while cutting costs and improving patient experience, said the release.

Construction: Work sites can benefit from real-time monitoring via drones and smart cameras; this technology could eliminate project delays and prevent material waste, said the release.

Logistics and distribution: Intelligent warehouse robots could more efficiently complete assignments, reduce pickup times, and more, with embedded AI.

Automotive/transportation: Embedded AI is pervading transportation through autonomous vehicles, which could phase out parking lots and gas stations, said the release.

Agriculture: AI-enabled herbicide sprays with cameras and computer vision could cut down on cost, as well as the use of wasted herbicide, said the release.

Energy: Intelligent wind turbines equipped with sensors could provide insight into changing wind conditions and adjust its speed and blade angle as needed, said the release.

Security: Security cameras with embedded AI could help identify faces and quickly detect suspicious activity in real time, said the release.

Overall, the pervasive intelligence era will give business professionals a whole new array of opportunities to help improve their organizations. Check out this TechRepublic piece for more information about how companies can use smart machines.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

As smart machines move away from data center, the enterprise is shifting from connected AI to pervasive AI. — Deloitte, 2018

AI no longer needs internet connectivity to function, bringing a slew of new opportunities for industries to use smart machines. — Deloitte, 2018

