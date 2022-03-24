When you need a Docker registry hosted on your LAN and you don’t want to go through the trouble of purchasing certificates from a Certificate Authority, what do you do? You deploy a registry using self-signed certificates.
Although that process is a bit more complicated, it’s not so challenging that any IT admin can’t pull it off.
And I’m going to show you just how to do it.
What you’ll need
To make this work, you’ll need at least two machines, both of which have Docker installed. I’m going to demonstrate on Ubuntu Server 20.04 and Pop!_OS desktop. If you’re using a different operating system, you’ll need to alter the process accordingly.
How to create your directories
The first thing we’re going to do is create some directories to house the repository and the necessary certificates. I’m going to demonstrate this on my users’ home directory, but you can place them in any directory to which your user has access.
Create the base directory with:
mkdir ~/registry
Create the two subdirectories with:
mkdir ~/registry/certs
mkdir ~/registry/auth
Change in the certs directory with:
cd ~/registry/certs
Generate a private key with:
openssl genrsa 1024 > domain.key
Change the permissions for the new key with:
chmod 400 domain.key
Next, we need to generate our certificate. However, because of the way the authorization process now works, we must first create a san.cnf file with:
nano san.cnf
In that file, paste the following contents (making sure to edit accordingly):
[req]
default_bits = 2048
distinguished_name = req_distinguished_name
req_extensions = req_ext
x509_extensions = v3_req
prompt = no
[req_distinguished_name]
countryName = XX
stateOrProvinceName = N/A
localityName = N/A
organizationName = Self-signed certificate
commonName = 120.0.0.1: Self-signed certificate
[req_ext]
subjectAltName = @alt_names
[v3_req]
subjectAltName = @alt_names
[alt_names]
IP.1 = 192.168.1.191
Make sure to change (at least) IP.1 = to match the IP address of your hosting server.
Save and close the file.
Generate the key with:
openssl req -new -x509 -nodes -sha1 -days 365 -key domain.key -out domain.crt -config san.cnf
Change into the auth directory with:
cd ../auth
We now must pull down the registry container and have it generate an htpasswd file. This is done with the command:
docker run --rm --entrypoint htpasswd registry:2.7.0 -Bbn USERNAME PASSWORD > htpasswd
Where USERNAME is a unique username and PASSWORD is a unique/strong password.
How to deploy the registry server
It’s now time to deploy the registry server. Change back to the base registry directory with:
cd ~/registry
Deploy the registry container with the command:
docker run -d \
--restart=always \
--name registry \
-v `pwd`/auth:/auth \
-v `pwd`/certs:/certs \
-v `pwd`/certs:/certs \
-e REGISTRY_AUTH=htpasswd \
-e REGISTRY_AUTH_HTPASSWD_REALM="Registry Realm" \
-e REGISTRY_AUTH_HTPASSWD_PATH=/auth/htpasswd \
-e REGISTRY_HTTP_ADDR=0.0.0.0:443 \
-e REGISTRY_HTTP_TLS_CERTIFICATE=/certs/domain.crt \
-e REGISTRY_HTTP_TLS_KEY=/certs/domain.key \
-p 443:443 \
registry:2.7.0
Your registry should now be running and accessible from the local machine. If, however, you want to access it from a remote system, we need to add a ca.crt file. You need to copy the contents of the ~/registry/certs/domain.crt file.
Log into your second machine and create a new directory with:
sudo mkdir -p /etc/docker/certs.d/SERVER:443
Where SERVER is the IP address of the machine hosting the registry.
Create the new file with:
sudo nano /etc/docker/certs.d/SERVER:443/ca.crt
Where SERVER is the IP address of the machine hosting the registry.
Paste the contents from the domain.crt file (from the hosting server) into this new file. Save and close the file.
How to login to the new registry
From the second machine, open a terminal window and log into your new Docker registry with the command:
docker login -u USER -p https://SERVER:443
Where USER is the user you added when you generated the htpasswd file above and SERVER is the IP address of the machine hosting the registry.
You should be prompted for a password. Upon successful authentication, you’ll see Login Succeeded.
Congratulations, you’re now able to use that self-hosted Docker registry for your container images.
