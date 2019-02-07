Mobility

How to disable sound with the Chrome mobile app

The mobile edition of Chrome allows you to disable sound on a site-by-site basis, saving you from a potentially embarrassing situation.

By | February 7, 2019, 9:45 AM PST

I cannot tell you how many times I've been in a situation where the last thing I needed is for a website to blare sound out of my mobile device and that's exactly what happened. This can sometimes (oddly enough) happen, even when I mute the device. So when a site does scream out I scramble to shut it down.

More about Mobility

Is there a way to prevent this from happening? Fortunately, there is.

With the Chrome mobile app, you can disable sound on a site-by-site basis. It's easy to do and will save you from that inevitable embarrassment, during meetings, lectures, and more.

SEE: BYOD (bring-your-own-device) policy template download (Tech Pro Research)

The caveat

There is one caveat to doing this. Because you disable sound on a site-by-site basis, the sound is on by default. This means that you have to know which sites are prone to auto-playing media, and/or those which override your device sound settings. In other words, if you miss disabling sound for a site that you visit, it's still going to make its joyful noise when you open it during your CEO's presentation.

You've been warned.

Disabling sound

In order to disable sound for a site, you need to open Chrome on your mobile device, point it to the site in question, and then do the following:

  1. Tap on the menu button in the upper right corner.
  2. Tap the site information button (i with a circle - Figure A)
  3. When prompted, tap SITE SETTINGS
  4. Under Permissions, tap Sound (Figure B)
  5. In the popup, tap Block

Figure A

Figure A

The Chrome menu gives you access to site-specific settings.

Figure B

Figure B

Blocking sound on a site in Chrome.

At this point, the sound is disabled for the site in question. Even if the sound is enabled for your device, you will not hear a peep from the site you just blocked.

Unblocking sound

There is no way to temporarily unblock sound from a site. In fact, the only way to unblock sound from a site is to reverse the process. So, execute the same steps above, only tap Allow from the popup (Figure C).

Figure C

Figure C

Allowing sound for a site.

Happy silence

And that's all there is to blocking and allowing sound on a website with the mobile version of Chrome. Remember to disable sound for those sites you know could get you into trouble during those important meetings. Enjoy that happy silence.

Also see

chromehero.jpg
Image: Google

Related Topics:

Mobility Google Security Hardware Software Apple Android

About Jack Wallen

Jack Wallen is an award-winning writer for TechRepublic and Linux.com. He’s an avid promoter of open source and the voice of The Android Expert. For more news about Jack Wallen, visit his website jackwallen.com.

Editor's Picks

Inside the Raspberry Pi: The story of the $35 computer that changed the world

How self-driving tractors, AI, and precision agriculture will save us from the impending food crisis

Smart farming: How IoT, robotics, and AI are tackling one of the biggest problems of the century

Agriculture 4.0: How digital farming is revolutionizing the future of food

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox