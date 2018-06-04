How to download the macOS Mojave beta

Apple has released the developer beta for macOS Mojave, the version 10.14 of Apple's desktop OS. Developers interested in testing it out, along with all the new productivity features that come with it, can do so starting today.

Apple has said that not all Macs are compatible, though the list of what is should exclude all but the oldest machines: Macs introduced mid-2012 or later, that have Metal-compatible graphics cards can install the macOS Mojave beta. Keep in mind that based on the speed of your machine, location, or language some features may not be available.

Once you know your device is compatible, you're good to get started. Here are the steps to install the macOS Mojave beta:

Go to beta.apple.com and sign up for the Apple Beta Software Program. Note: You'll need to have a developer account. Once you're logged in you should see a Mac tab on the beta website. Click on that. A button on the Mac tab should say "Download macOS Mojave beta." Start the download and let it complete. Plug in your device to a power source. Once the download completes the update file should open automatically in the macOS store. If it doesn't double click on it and it should open. Follow the prompts after the installation to restart your machine and you'll be all ready to give Mojave a test drive.

Before installing macOS Mojave on a device, keep in mind that the beta isn't finished, and it still has bugs. So, don't install it on a device that you use to get work done; instead, install it on a test device or an older device.

