In a recent TechRepublic video, Jack Wallen shows how to enable the Docker checkpoint feature to take snapshots of your running containers to save a state for backup or later usage. The following is an edited transcript of his tutorial.
First, you must add the repository for the CRIU package with the following command:
SUDU add-apt-repository ppa:criu/ppa.
Update APT with this command:
sudo apt-get update.
Then install CRIU with this command:
sudo apt-get install criu -y.
Next, we must enable Docker experimental features.
First, create a new file with the command
sudo nano /etc/docker/daemon.json.
In that file, add the following:
{"Experimental": true}. Save and close the file.
Restart the Docker Daemon with
sudo systemctl restart docker.
Deploy an NGINX container with the command
docker run --name nginx-checkpoint -p 8005:80 -d nginx.
Create the checkpoint with this command:
docker checkpoint create --leave-running=true nginx-checkpoint checkpoint.
