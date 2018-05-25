How to get a free month trial of upgraded iCloud storage

If you're a professional on the go, you probably work a lot from your smartphone. And, if you have an iPhone, you've likely thought about upgrading your iCloud storage to backup those important files.

However, it can be difficult to determine which tier of storage you'll need without just buying it blindly. But Apple is now offering free one-month trials to eligible customers to try out their 50GB, 200GB, and 2TR premium plans. Here's how to get it.

As noted by AppleInsider, you have to be a current user of the free 5GB tier who has reached the limit of your storage. Also, you cannot be a current subscriber of any of the premium, paid tiers of iCloud.

If you're on the free tier and the storage is full, head to your Settings app and tap on your name at the top of the screen. On the next page, tap iCloud to be taken to your iCloud settings. Tap on the iCloud Backup tab and then attempt to backup your device.

Since your storage is already full, it won't let you backup. Instead, you should see the following message:

You do not have enough space in iCloud to back up your iPhone. A 50 GB plan gives you plenty of space to continue backing up your iPhone. Your first month is free and it's just $0.99 each month after.

Tap on the blue Get 50GB Free For 1 Month button, which will then take you back to your iCloud settings to change your storage plan. Here, you can choose any of the three premium storage options for a one-month free trial.

Be aware that you will automatically be charged for whatever tire of storage you select once the trial ends. 50GB will cost you $0.99 per month, 200GB will cost $2.99 per month, and 2TB will cost $9.99 per month. You can, however, discontinue use of the service before the trial ends to avoid the charge.

If you are using the trial to determine what tier you should buy in the future, be sure to navigate to your iCloud settings during the month to see how much space you're using and what types of content are taking up the most space.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

iCloud users who currently utilize the free 5GB storage tier and have full storage may be able to use a free one-month trial of a premium storage plan.

The free iCloud storage plan will automatically charge the user when it ends, so users should be sure to turn off the service beforehand if they wish to avoid the charge.

