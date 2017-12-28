How to install SpiderOak One on Ubuntu and use it from the command line

Image: Jack Wallen

You might remember SpiderOak. Quite some time ago it was considered (by many pundits) to be one of the finest cloud sync tools on the market. That tool eventually evolved into SpidierOak One, which features:

21 Day trial for 250GB storage plan (prices for all plans found here).

Online backup, sync, and sharing all in one easy-to-use desktop software.

Connect unlimited devices to one SpiderOak One account.

Sync any folder on your desktop.

Folder/file exclusion, with wildcard support.

Built-in LAN sync support.

Command line control.

SpiderOak One is available for Linux, macOS, Windows, Android, and iOS. I'll be demonstrating SpiderOak One on Ubuntu 17.10. The installation process for your platform will vary, but the usage will remain the same across operating systems. This process I outline here is also capable of installing SpiderOak One on distributions based on Ubuntu 16.04, 16.10, 17.04, and 17.10.

Installation

To install SpiderOak One, open a terminal window and add the necessary repository. To do this, issue the following command to create a .list file for apt:

sudo nano /etc/apt/sources.list.d/spideroakone.list

In that file, add the following contents:

deb http://APT.spideroak.com/ubuntu-spideroak-hardy/ release restricted

Save and close that file.

Before we update apt and install the software, we must add the necessary SpiderOak public key with the command:

sudo apt-key adv --keyserver keyserver.ubuntu.com --recv-keys 573E3D1C51AE1B3D

Now update apt with the command sudo apt update and install SpiderOak One with the following command:

sudo apt install spideroakone

When the installation completes, you'll find a SpiderOak One entry in your desktop menu.

Usage

When you open SpiderOak One for the first time, you will be required to setup an account. Fill out the necessary information (Figure A) and click Create Account.

Figure A

You will then be prompted to give your computer a name (Figure B).

Figure B

Type that name and click Next. SpiderOak One is now installed. From the main window (Figure C) select the folder you want to sync to your account, and click the Save button.

Figure C

Command line usage

If you're using SpiderOak One on Linux, you have command line options available. This means you can use the cloud sync tool on a headless Linux server. However, you do have to set up your SpiderOak One account from within the GUI tool. You can set that up on a desktop and then migrate over to your headless server, install the software with the same commands as above, and make use of the SpiderOak One command line options. Using SpiderOak One from the command line is pretty simple, and is relegated to a few commands. The first command will setup the account on the server:

SpiderOakONE --setup=-

The above command will require you to login with your SpiderOak ONE credentials. Once you've successfully authenticated, you will then have to walk through a text-based setup where you will need to install a new device, so leave the prompt blank and hit Enter on your keyboard to set up a new device (Figure D).

Figure D

Spiderd.jpg

Setting up SpiderOak ONE on a headless server.

Give the new device a name and the setup will complete. You can then backup a directory to your SpiderOak One account with the command:

SpiderOakONE --backup=/DIRECTORY

Where /DIRECTORY is the full path to the directory you want to backup. To restore a directory from your SpiderOak One account to the server, the command would be:

SpiderOakONE --restore=/REMOTE_FOLDER --output=/LOCAL_FOLDER

Where REMOTE_FOLDER is the folder on your SpiderOak One account and LOCAL_FOLDER is the folder where the data will be restored to.

Congratulations, you now have a SpiderOak One account and can sync data from either a desktop or headless server.

Automatically sign up for TechRepublic's Cloud Insights Newsletter for more hot tips and tricks. Subscribe

Also see