How to install the OrangeScrum project management system on CentOS 8

If your team needs a solid project management tool, install OrangeScrum on CentOS 8 for a winning combination.

If you work with a team, you know the value of a good piece of project management software. Chances are strong you turn to open source to fill that void. If that's the case, you might know about OrangeScrum.

OrangeScrum is a solution that includes features like:

Project Backlog

Story and Epics

Story Points

Scrum Board

Sprint Planning

Sprint Reports

And more

With a tool like this serving your team, your productivity could skyrocket. So why not install it on one of your datacenter Linux servers?



Let's do just that. This time around, we'll install this piece of software on the CentOS 8 platform.

What you'll need

A running instance of OrangeScrum

A user with sudo privileges

How to install Apache and MariaDB

The first thing we must do is install our dependencies. To kick that off, we'll install the Apache web server. Open a terminal window on your CentOS 8 server and issue the command:

sudo dnf install httpd -y

Once the installation completes, start and enable the server with the commands:

sudo systemctl start httpd sudo systemctl enable httpd

Next, we'll install the MariaDB database. Back at the terminal window, issue the command:

sudo dnf install mariadb-server -y

Start and enable the database with the commands:

sudo systemctl start mariadb sudo systemctl enable mariadb

When that installation completes, set the database admin password and configure MariaDB with the command:

sudo mysql_secure_installation

How to create the database

Log in to the database shell with the command:

sudo mysql -u root -p

The first thing that must be done is to disable strict mode in the database. To do this, run the following query:

SET GLOBAL sql_mode = 'NO_ENGINE_SUBSTITUTION';

Exit out of the database shell with the command:

exit

Restart MariaDB with the command:

sudo systemctl restart mariadb

Log back in to the MariaDB shell and create the database with the command:

CREATE DATABASE orangescrum;

Create a new user with the command:

CREATE USER 'orangescrum'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'PASSWORD';

Where PASSWORD is a strong, unique password.

Set the proper privileges with the command:

GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON orangescrum.* TO 'orangescrum'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'PASSWORD' WITH GRANT OPTION;

Where PASSWORD is the password you set when you created the user earlier.



Finalize the database with the commands:

FLUSH PRIVILEGES; exit

How to install and configure PHP

OrangeScrum depends on PHP. To install all of the necessary PHP pieces, issue the command:

sudo dnf install php php-cli php-mysqlnd php-gd php-ldap php-odbc php-pear php-xml php-xmlrpc php-mbstring php-snmp php-soap php-curl php-opcache php-bcmath php-fpm -y

Open the php.ini file for editing with the command:

sudo nano /etc/php.ini

Look for the following lines and change them to the values you see below:

post_max_size=200M upload_max_filesize=200M

Save and close the file.

Restart the web server with the command:

sudo systemctl restart httpd

How to install OrangeScrum

It's now time to install OrangeScrum. Download the necessary file with the command:

sudo wget https://github.com/Orangescrum/orangescrum/archive/master.zip

Unzip the file with the command:

unzip master.zip

Move and rename that newly created directory into the Apache document root with the command:

sudo mv orangescrum-master /var/www/html/orangescrum

Give the directory the proper permissions and ownership with the commands:

sudo chown -R apache:apache /var/www/html/orangescrum sudo chmod -R 777 /var/www/html/orangescrum

Create a virtual host file for OrangeScrum with the command:

sudo nano /etc/httpd/conf.d/orangescrum.conf

In that file, paste the following:

<VirtualHost *:80> ServerName localhost DocumentRoot /var/www/html/orangescrum <Directory /var/www/html/orangescrum> AllowOverride All Order allow,deny allow from all </Directory> </VirtualHost>

Save and close the file.



Restart the web server once more with the command:

sudo systemctl restart httpd

How to configure OrangeScrum

Next, we need to configure OrangeScrum. First su into the root user with the su command and import the database tables and data with the command:

sudo mysql -u orangescrum_user -p orangescrum < /var/www/html/orangescrum/database.sql

Exit out of the root user with the command:

exit

Open the database.php file for editing with the command:

sudo nano /var/www/html/orangescrum/app/Config/database.php

In that file, edit the following section to reflect the information used above:

class DATABASE_CONFIG { public $default = array( 'datasource' => 'Database/Mysql', 'persistent' => false, 'host' => 'localhost', 'login' => 'orangescrum', 'password' => 'PASSWORD', 'database' => 'orangescrum', 'prefix' => '', 'encoding' => 'utf8', ); }



Where PASSWORD is the password set for the orangescrum database user.

Save and close that file.



Next, open the constants.php file for editing with the command:

sudo nano /var/www/html/orangescrum/app/Config/constants.php

In that file, search for the SMTP section (shown below) and edit according to your needs:

//Gmail SMTP define("SMTP_HOST", "ssl://smtp.gmail.com"); define("SMTP_PORT", "465"); define("SMTP_UNAME", "youremail@gmail.com"); define("SMTP_PWORD", "******"); define("IS_SMTP", "0"); define('FROM_EMAIL_NOTIFY', 'notify@mycompany.com'); //(REQUIRED) define('SUPPORT_EMAIL', 'support@mycompany.com'); //(REQUIRED) From Email

Save and close the file.



Once again, restart the web server with the command:

sudo systemctl restart httpd

How to set the firewall and SELinux



Finally, we need to add a couple of firewall rules and disable SELinux. First, add the firewall rules with the commands:

sudo firewall-cmd --zone=public --permanent --add-service=http sudo firewall-cmd --reload

Next, disable SELinux with the command:

sudo setenforce 0

Once you've taken care of that, you can point a web browser to http://SERVER_IP (where SERVER_IP is the IP address of your hosting server). In the resulting window (Figure A), enter a company name, an email, and a password to register your admin account.

Figure A

Congratulations, you are now ready to start using this powerful project management software.

