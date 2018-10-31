How to install the Subrion CMS on Linux

Image: Subrion

If your company is in need of a Content Management System (CMS), there are a bevy of available options, many of which are open source. One such option is the Subrion CMS. Subrion is a free, open source CMS that includes all the features you need:

Admin Dashboard

Easy content management (including blogs, custom fields, languages, emails)

Templates

Plugins

SEO Inclusive

Mobile friendly

User/group management

One-click upgrades

Subrion can be installed on any platform that includes the following requirements:

Apache 1.3 or above (mod_rewrite module installed)

MySQL 4.1 or above

PHP 5 or above (GD lib, XML lib, FreeType installed)

I'm going to walk you through the process of installing Subrion on the Ubuntu Server 16.04 platform. The process isn't difficult, nor should it consume too much of your time.

Let's get to work.

Update/Upgrade

The first thing will do is update and upgrade our server. Remember, this process could upgrade your kernel, which would require a reboot. If this is a production server, make sure the upgrade happens at a time when a reboot is feasible.

To update and upgrade the Ubuntu Server, open a terminal window and issue the commands:

sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get upgrade

Once those commands finish, if the kernel is upgraded, reboot the server with the command sudo reboot.

Installing dependencies

The next step is to install the necessary dependencies. We'll first install the web and database servers with the following commands:

sudo apt-get install apache2 sudo apt-get install mysql-server

During the MySQL server install, you will be required to create/verify an admin user password.

Now we'll install the remaining dependencies. Back at the terminal window, issue the following command:

sudo apt-get install php libapache2-mod-php php-mysql php-mbstring php-xml php-gd unzip

Create the database

We now must create a database for Subrion. From the terminal window, issue the command:

mysql -u root -p

Type the admin user password you created during the MySQL server installation. From the MySQL prompt, type the following commands:

CREATE DATABASE subrion; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON subrion.* TO 'subrionuser'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'PASSWORD' WITH GRANT OPTION; FLUSH PRIVILEGES; EXIT;

where PASSWORD is a unique, strong password.

Configure Apache

Apache must be configured to know about Subrion, as well as have mod_rewrite, php7.0, and mpm_prefork enabled. The first thing to do is edit the default Apache .conf file to add the mod_rewrite options. Issue the command:

sudo nano /etc/apache2/sites-available/000-default.conf

In that file, add the following under the DocumentRoot /var/www/html line:

<Directory /var/www/html> Options Indexes FollowSymLinks MultiViews AllowOverride All Require all granted </Directory>

Save and close that file.

Enable the modules with the commands:

sudo a2enmod mpm_prefork sudo a2enmod php7.0

Restart Apache with the command:

sudo systemctl restart apache2

Download the Installer Package

Now we're going to download the source package, unpack it, and give it the necessary permissions. First change into the /var/www/html directory with the command:

cd /var/www/html

Download the necessary file with the command:

sudo wget https://tools.subrion.org/get/latest.zip

Unzip the file with the command:

sudo unzip latest.zip

Set the necessary permissions with the following commands:

sudo chmod -R 777 tmp/ modules includes/ sudo chmod 777 backup/ uploads/

Start the web-based installer

Open a browser and point it to http://SERVER_IP/install (where SERVER_IP is the IP address of the server hosting Subrion). This should land you on the pre-installation check, where everything should test out okay (Figure A).

Figure A

Click Next to begin the installation. This process requires the following:

License agreement (it's a GPL license, so just click Next).

General/Database/Administrator setup (Figure B).

Figure B

Once you've configured Subrion, click Next and you'll find yourself on the final page (Figure C), where you can install plugins, or go directly to either the Admin panel or the Home page.

Figure C

The final step is to change the permissions of the Subrion configuration file so that it is unwritable and remove the install.php file. Do this with the commands:

sudo chmod u-w /var/www/html/includes/config.inc.php sudo rm /var/www/html/install/modules/module.install.php

At this point you can continue configuring Subrion to perfectly meet the needs of your business. Congratulations on successfully installing a powerful, flexible, open source Content Management System.

