How to install the SuiteCRM Customer Resource Manager on Ubuntu Server

If your business needs a Customer Resource Management platform, Jack Wallen has an open-source solution that just might fit the bill. Here, he'll walk you through installing SuiteCRM.

Image: Jirsak, Getty Images/iStockphoto

As your business grows, you'll probably find yourself needing to manage customer relations. With such a platform available to your business, your staff can better manage their clients, customers, opportunities, leads and much more.

SEE: Checklist: How to manage your backups (TechRepublic Premium)

What you'll need

You might be thinking, "Why not just go with a paid service for this?" If your budget is tight, you should consider deploying such a service on your own. Not only will it save you money, but it'll also keep all of your important data in-house. In this day of constant security breaches, having that data within the confines of your data center can be a much-needed security blanket (so long as your network is secure).

I'll walk you through the process of installing the open-source SuiteCRM platform, one that focuses on sales, marketing and services administration.

The only things you need to make this work are a running instance of Ubuntu Server and a user with sudo privileges. With those things at the ready, let's get to work.

How to install NGINX and MariaDB

We're going to use NGINX and MariaDB as our web and database servers. To install these pieces, log in to your Ubuntu server and issue the command:

sudo apt install nginx mariadb-server -y

Once those two pieces install, start and enable the services with:

sudo systemctl start nginx sudo systemctl start mariadb sudo systemctl enable nginx sudo systemctl enable mariadb

Give the MariaDB root user a password with the command:

sudo mysql_secure_installation

Make sure to use a secure/unique password and then answer y to the remaining questions. Finally, install the necessary dependencies with:

sudo apt install php-imagick php7.4-fpm php7.4-mysql php7.4-common php7.4-gd php7.4-imap php7.4-json php7.4-curl php7.4-zip php7.4-xml php7.4-mbstring php7.4-bz2 php7.4-intl php7.4-gmp -y

How to create the database

Next, we'll create the database. Log in to the MariaDB console with:

sudo mysql -u root

Create the database with:

CREATE DATABASE suitecrm;

Create the suitecrm database user with:

GRANT ALL ON suitecrm.* TO 'suitecrm'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'PASSWORD';

Where PASSWORD is a strong/unique password.

Flush the privileges and exit from the console with:

FLUSH PRIVILEGES; exit

How to download and unpack SuiteCRM

The next step is to download and unpack the latest version of SuiteCRM. Download the file with:

wget https://suitecrm.com/files/147/SuiteCRM-8.0/589/SuiteCRM-8.0.0.zip

Unpack the file with:

sudo unzip SuiteCRM-8.0.0.zip -d /var/www/

Rename the newly created directory with:

sudo mv /var/www/SuiteCRM-8.0.0/ /var/www/suitecrm

Give the new directory the proper ownership and permissions with:

sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/suitecrm/ sudo chmod -R 755 /var/www/suitecrm/

How to configure PHP and NGINX

The first thing we must do is change the PHP upload filesize max from 2MB to 20MB. Open the necessary file for editing with:

sudo nano /etc/php/7.4/fpm/php.ini

In that file, change the line:

upload_max_filesize = 2M

to

upload_max_filesize = 20M

Restart PHP-FM and NGINX with the commands:

sudo systemctl restart php7.4-fpm sudo sytemctl restart nginx

Create an NGINX configuration file with:

sudo nano /etc/nginx/conf.d/suitecrm.conf

In that file, paste the following (changing the server_name filed to the IP address of your hosting server):

server { listen 80; listen [::]:80; server_name 192.0.2.11; root /var/www/suitecrm; error_log /var/log/nginx/suitecrm.error; access_log /var/log/nginx/suitecrm.access; client_max_body_size 20M; index index.php index.html index.htm index.nginx-debian.html; location / { # try to serve file directly, fallback to app.php try_files $uri /index.php$is_args$args; } location ~ \.php$ { include snippets/fastcgi-php.conf; fastcgi_pass unix:/run/php/php7.4-fpm.sock; #Note: If you install SuiteCRM on iRedMail server, you should use the TCP socket instead. #fastcgi_pass 127.0.0.1:9999 } location ~* ^/index.php { # try_files $uri =404; fastcgi_split_path_info ^(.+\.php)(/.+)$; # NOTE: You should have "cgi.fix_pathinfo = 0;" in php.ini fastcgi_pass unix:/var/run/php/php7.4-fpm.sock; #Note: If you install SuiteCRM on iRedMail server, you should use the TCP socket instead. #fastcgi_pass 127.0.0.1:9999 fastcgi_index index.php; fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $document_root$fastcgi_script_name; include fastcgi_params; fastcgi_buffer_size 128k; fastcgi_buffers 256 16k; fastcgi_busy_buffers_size 256k; fastcgi_temp_file_write_size 256k; } # Don't log favicon location = /favicon.ico { log_not_found off; access_log off; } # Don't log robots location = /robots.txt { access_log off; log_not_found off; } # Deny all attempts to access hidden files/folders such as .htaccess, .htpasswd, .DS_Store (Mac), etc... location ~ /\. { deny all; access_log off; log_not_found off; } }

Reload NGINX with:

sudo systemctl reload nginx

How to access the SuiteCRM Web installer

Open a web browser and point it to http://SERVER/install.php (Where SERVER is the IP address or domain of your hosting server). You will be greeted by a license agreement window. Accept the license, and click Next. Click Next in the resulting window (everything should check out with the installation), and you'll be greeted by the database configuration window (Figure A).

Figure A

One thing to note in the database configuration section: You'll need to change the IP address of the hosting database server to localhost. The rest of the information will come from the setup we created in the MariaDB console.

When you've finished filling in the information, click Next. Once the installation completes, you'll be greeted by the login screen, where you can log in with your newly created admin user.

And that's it, you now have a working instance of SuiteCRM to use. Take the time to customize the platform for your business, and you're ready to go.

Subscribe to TechRepublic's How To Make Tech Work on YouTube for all the latest tech advice for business pros from Jack Wallen.



Open Source Weekly Newsletter You don't want to miss our tips, tutorials, and commentary on the Linux OS and open source applications. Delivered Tuesdays Sign up today

Also see