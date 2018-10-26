How to learn Kotlin: A resources guide for developers

Kotlin is gaining traction among developers—in fact, it's the second "most loved" programming language, according to a 2018 Stack Overflow survey. It's easy to see why: Kotlin is simple to use, it's functional and object-oriented, it's compatible with Java, and it's fully supported by Google as a first-class language for Android apps, according to sister site ZDNet.

So what does it take to learn this increasingly popular programming language from JetBrains? The following list of resources can help you get started programming in Kotlin.

SEE: Hiring kit: Android developer (Tech Pro Research)

Books

Kotlin in Action: Intended for experienced Java users, this book will teach you to use Kotlin to create production-quality applications.

Android Development with Kotlin: For those who have six months to a year of experience developing Android applications, and who have a basic understanding of Java language, this book guides you through the basics and more advanced features of using Kotlin.

Kotlin Programming Cookbook: This book will teach you the fundamentals of Kotlin, provide "recipes" for everything from simple concepts to complex language applications, and provide quick solutions to common Android app development problems.

Kotlin / Android Studio 3.0 Development Essentials - Android 8 Edition: This guide teaches the necessary skills for using Kotlin to develop Android-based applications with the Android Studio Integrated Development Environment (IDE) and the Android 8 Software Development Kit (SDK).

Kotlin Programming: The Big Nerd Ranch Guide: For beginners and advanced programmers alike, this book will teach you to create reliable, concise applications with Kotlin.

Kotlin Programming By Example: Build real-world Android and web applications the Kotlin way: Though basic programming knowledge is required, this book will teach you the building blocks of Kotlin, as well as how to create and deploy Android applications.

Kotlin for Android Developers: Recommended by Google and JetBrains, Antonio Leiva's book is an easy-to-follow guide that will teach you how to develop an Android app using Kotlin.

SEE: Microsoft's GitHub: 'Kotlin for Android now fastest-growing programming language' (ZDNet)

Courses and tutorials

The Complete Android + Kotlin Developer Course: 2018: Perfect for beginners, this online course from Udemy will teach you to use Kotlin like a pro. It includes lectures on the latest Android APIs and services and how to build several different types of real-world mobile apps.

Kotlin for Beginners: Learn Programming With Kotlin: This course, also offered through Udemy, is great for helping beginners learn about variables and nullable types, conditionals, loops, object-orientation, and much more.

Kotlin Bootcamp for Programmers by Google: Designed by Google experts, this two-week course is for intermediate-level programmers who want to learn the essentials of the Kotlin programming language.

Programming for Non-Programmers: Android & Kotlin: If you're new to programming, or just need a refresher, this is a great course to start with. Available through LinkedIn Learning, this three-hour and 44-minute course starts with programming basics before diving into how to make an Android app.

Kotlin Essential Training: This course from LinkedIn Learning is intended for people who already know at least one programming language. It provides a comprehensive overview of Kotlin from project setup to rudimentary syntax to managing data and much more.

Free Kotlin for Android Course: This free course offered by Antonio Leiva is for Android developers who want to master the Kotlin language.

Kotlin for Android Developers: This free, week-long course offered through Udacity teaches you the essentials of Kotlin and how to convert Android apps from Java to Kotlin.

Kotlin Koans: This tutorial offers a series of self-guided exercises to help familiarize you with Kotlin syntax and idioms.

Kotlin Coroutines: This tutorial teaches you how to use Coroutines to manage background threads and simplify code.

SEE: How to become a developer: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)

Videos

Getting Started with Kotlin: This short video with Google Developer Advocate Wojtek Kaliciński will walk you through how to get started using Kotlin.

How to Kotlin - from the Lead Kotlin Language Designer: In this video from the 2018 Google I/O event, JetBrains Lead Kotlin Language Designer Andrey Breslav demonstrates how to use Kotlin. Breslav explains how to transition from Java to Kotlin.

Kotlin Tutorial: This almost hour-and-a-half-long tutorial by Derek Banas teaches you the core syntax of Kotlin through example code.

KotlinConf 2018 - Kotlin Coroutines in Practice: Guided by JetBrains Team Lead Roman Elizarov, this video is a walkthrough of how Kotlin Coroutines can be used to resolve concurrency and coordination problems.

Functional Programming with Kotlin: From the 2018 GOTO Conference, JetBrains Developer Advocacy Team Lead Hadi Hariri discusses the basics of functional programming, the Object-Orientation paradigm, and much more.

SEE: 20 programming languages that are attracting the most new learners (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Websites

Kotlinlang.org: The official Kotlin website has a plethora of useful information and resources.

JetBrains/kotlin: The GitHub site for Kotlin.

Kotlin Blog: The official JetBrains blog which provides helpful information and announcements.

Kotlin Style Guide: Offers the complete definition of Google's Android coding standards for source code and formatting with Kotlin.

Kotlin Samples: A large collection of samples demonstrating various uses for Kotlin.

Get Started with Kotlin on Android: An introductory site designed to help you learn the basics of getting started using Kotlin with Android.

Android Testing with Kotlin: Provides a way to test your Kotlin code without affecting your main application.

From Java to Kotlin: Offers a "cheat sheet" for converting Java code into Kotlin code.

Stay informed, subscribe to the TechRepublic Next Big Thing newsletter. Subscribe

Also see