Search

Cloud

How to manage WPS Office backups

If you've experienced a crash of your office suite, you know how crucial backup data can be. Jack Wallen shows how you can locate that folder to a cloud location for even more flexible recovery.

By | December 20, 2017, 4:00 AM PST

wpshero.jpg
Image: Jack Wallen

WPS Office is a relative newcomer to the world of office suites. To that end, it struggles to gain any attention. The thing is, when people see not only how well it can collaborate with Microsoft Office files, but how flexible it is, it becomes an instant hit. One way to highlight this flexibility is by demonstrating how recovery backups are managed.

From within the main WPS Office window, click on the WPS menu (top left corner) and select Tools | Backup Management. This will open up a new right sidebar that gives you easy access to the WPS Backup Folder (Figure A).

Figure A

Figure A

The Backup Management sidebar.

Where this folder lives will depend upon the platform you use. For example, in Linux, the folder is ~/.kingsoft/office6/data/backup.

This backup folder is used by WPS Office to save data in case the application experiences a crash. Should that happen, the application will use the data found in that folder for file recovery.

Must-Read Cloud

But what does this have to do with the cloud? Simple. I'm going to show you how you can easily migrate that backup folder from the local drive to a cloud sync'd drive. Say you have Dropbox installed on multiple systems and you want to share your WPS Office backups folder so that each machine syncs to the same backup location. With WPS this is not only possible, but simple.

What you'll need

To accomplish this, you'll need WPS Office installed on all of the machines you want to work with. You will also need a desktop cloud solution installed such as Dropbox. Within that Dropbox folder, create a specific folder called wps_backup. That's it.

Let's configure.

Moving the backups location

Open WPS Office and click on the main WPS menu | Tools | Options. In the resulting window, click on the General and Save section. Under the Recover options, click the browse button and then navigate to and select wps_backup within the Dropbox folder. Click OK and the option will be saved.

At this point, your WPS backups will be saved to your Dropbox cloud account and sync'd to any machine that includes the Dropbox client associated with your account. The one caveat to this setup is that you must make sure you have a connection to your Dropbox account any time you are working with WPS—otherwise you run the risk of losing data.

NOTE: A similar setup can be done with LibreOffice. If you go to Tools | Options | Paths, you can set the Backups option to make use of the Dropbox folder in the same way as you did with WPS Office.

Cloudify your backups

It may not be a game changer, but if you work with WPS Office (or LibreOffice) across multiple machines having a localized , cloud-based backup system might make the difference between recovering your data from a crashed file or not—regardless of the machine you're working on. This isn't make or break, but it does help show how flexible WPS Office can be.

Also see

Related Topics:

Software Enterprise Software Security Networking Data Centers Microsoft

About Jack Wallen

Jack Wallen is an award-winning writer for TechRepublic and Linux.com. He’s an avid promoter of open source and the voice of The Android Expert. For more news about Jack Wallen, visit his website jackwallen.com.

Editor's Picks

The secret to being a great spy agency in the 21st century: Incubating startups

NASA's unsung heroes: The Apollo coders who put men on the moon

The state of women in computer science: An investigative report

Elon Musk and the cult of Tesla: How a tech startup rattled the auto industry to its core

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox