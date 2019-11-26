How to manage your apps in iOS 13 and iPadOS 13

Apple has introduced new ways to manage and update the apps on your iPhone and iPad.

Image: iStock/Marko Misic

With the latest versions of iOS and iPadOS, there are different ways to manage the apps and icons on your device. To move or delete an icon on the home screen or Dock, you now access a menu with different options. Updating your apps is also a different process as you now go through your Account screen in the App Store app. Through this same screen, you can see and manage your app purchases and subscriptions.

SEE: Apple iOS 13: A cheat sheet (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

First, Apple made a slight change in the way you manage your Home Screen apps between iOS/iPadOS 13.1.3 and iOS/iPadOS 13.2. These steps apply if you're running iOS 13.2 or higher on your iPhone and iPadOS 13.2 or higher on your iPad. If you haven't yet updated to the latest version, navigate to Settings on your device, and click Software Update. You are either informed that your software is up-to-date, or the latest update presents itself for download and installation (Figure A).

Figure A

Let's say there's an app you want to delete. Press down on the app until you see the pop-up menu. Along with any commands specific to that app, the menu presents a command to Delete App. Tap that option, and then tap Delete to confirm. To bypass the menu, press down on the app until all the icons start to jiggle. Tap the X in the upper left corner of the icon, then tap Delete to confirm (Figure B).

Figure B

To move an icon or to rearrange the icons on your Home screens, press down on any icon until the menu pops up, then tap the option to Edit Home Screen. The icons start to jiggle, so you can move them around the screen or from one screen to another. You can move one icon on top of another to create a folder, or move an icon into an existing folder. When you're finished, tap Done in the upper right corner (Figure C).

Figure C

To check for updates to your apps, open the App Store app. Tap your profile image in the upper right corner--your image may already display the number of updates available. Swipe down on your Account screen to queue up the latest updates, then swipe up. The option for Update All shows you the latest number of updates available. Tap the Update All link to download all the updates, or tap the Update button for a specific app to limit it to just that one (Figure D).

Figure D

To see all your purchased apps, tap the entry for Purchased at the top of your Account screen. At the next screen, tap the option for My Purchases. The All screen shows the apps you've purchased for all your Apple devices. Tap the heading for Not On This iPhone (or iPad) to see the apps installed on other devices but not on your current one. When you are finished, return to your Account screen (Figure E).

Figure E

From your Account screen, you can view and manage your app subscriptions. Tap the entry for Subscriptions, and swipe down the screen. The Active section shows your current subscriptions; the Expired section shows subscriptions that are no longer running. Tap a specific subscription that you want to manage. Cancel Subscription stops that subscription, and assuming it's not a trial subscription, your access to that app will end at the next billing cycle. To resubscribe to an expired subscription, or to change the level of the subscription for one that's active, tap one of the choices in the Options section; that option will then take effect. When you're finished, tap Done (Figure F).

Figure F

