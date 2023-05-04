With the Windows 11 Snipping Tool, you can record your screen and save it as a video.

Do you ever need to record some type of screen activity in Windows? Perhaps you’re an IT professional who has to create a training video. Maybe you’re a developer who wants to document a specific coding or programming process. Or perhaps you’re a manager or supervisor who has to share a procedure with your staff. Whatever the reason, you can now easily record your screen in Windows 11 with the Snipping Tool.

In the past, you would have to use the built-in Game Bar or a third-party program to record your screen in Windows. But with the latest update, the Windows 11 Snipping Tool can not only take a screenshot but record any screen activity. Unfortunately, the screen recording feature is available only in the Windows 11 version of the tool, not in the Windows 10 edition.

Using this tool, you can select the area of the screen that you want to capture and then start the recording. You can pause, resume and stop the recording. When done, the recording automatically plays in the Snipping Tool where you can save it as an MP4 file. Here’s how it works.

How to use the Windows 11 Snipping Tool to record your screen and save it as a video

First, make sure you’ve updated Windows 11 to the latest version. Go to Settings and then to Windows Update. Allow the latest updates to install. Next, open the Microsoft Store, go to your Library, and then click the button for Update All. All your built-in and installed apps, including the Snipping Tool, will receive the latest updates.

Now set up the app, window or screen that you want to record. To trigger the Snipping Tool, select the app’s shortcut from the Start menu. Click the camera icon on the toolbar and then click the New button (Figure A).

Figure A

After the small recording toolbar appears at the top, select the portion of the screen that you wish to capture. Then click the Start button on the toolbar (Figure B).

Figure B

Following a three-second countdown, the recording starts. Perform your screen activity. During the process, click the Pause button on the toolbar if you need to take a break from your activity. Then click the Play button to restart the recording. When finished, click the Stop button (Figure C).

Figure C

Your recording automatically appears in a Snipping Tool preview window where you can play and pause it or scrub to any point in the recording (Figure D).

Figure D

To save the recording, click the Save button on the toolbar. Choose the location and change the name of the file if you wish. Click Save, and the recording is saved as an MP4 file (Figure E).

Figure E

To share the recording with someone else, click the Share icon on the toolbar (Figure F). You can then share it directly with another person or choose an app with which to share it.

Figure F