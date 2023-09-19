Find the best project management software for Windows with this guide. We evaluate the top Windows project management tools, covering features and more.

Jump to:

Top project management software for Windows comparison

Project management software for Windows gives users an excellent way to work and collaborate with their team. Many of these tools integrate well with Microsoft’s suite of products for a more efficient workflow. However, businesses have different needs.

The following overview provides insights on some of the best project management software for Windows currently available.

Resource management Automations Time tracking Reporting and analytics Pricing monday Yes Yes Yes Yes Free plan available

Paid plans start at $8 per user Smartsheet Yes Yes Yes Yes Free plan available

Paid plans start at $7 per person per month Microsoft Project Yes Yes Yes Yes Free plan unavailable

Paid plans start at $10 per user ClickUp Yes Yes Yes Yes Free plan available

Paid plans start at $7 per user Jira Yes Yes Yes Yes Free plan available

Paid plans start at $7.75 per user Wrike Yes Yes Yes Yes Free plan available

Paid plans start at $9.80 per user Asana Yes Yes Yes Yes Free plan available

Paid plans start at $10.99 per user Notion Yes Yes Yes Yes Free plan available

Paid plans start at $8 per user Zoho Projects Yes Yes Yes Yes Free plan unavailable

Paid plans start at $5 per user TeamGantt Yes Yes Only for Pro and Enterprise plans Yes Free plan available

Paid plans start at $19 per user

monday: Best for customized workflows for specific needs The monday project management software is an excellent choice for project managers because of its user-friendly interface. Its visual approach to project management gives users clear insights into how tasks are going and timelines. It allows users to keep their projects organized and on track, as well as perform reports and analytics. Pricing Individual: $0 for up to two seats.

$0 for up to two seats. Basic: $8 per seat per month billed annually, or $10 per seat per month billed monthly. A free trial is available.

$8 per seat per month billed annually, or $10 per seat per month billed monthly. A free trial is available. Standard: $10 per seat per month billed annually, or $12 per seat per month billed monthly. A free trial is available.

$10 per seat per month billed annually, or $12 per seat per month billed monthly. A free trial is available. Pro: $16 per seat per month billed annually, or $20 per seat per month billed monthly. A free trial is available.

$16 per seat per month billed annually, or $20 per seat per month billed monthly. A free trial is available. Enterprise: Quotes are available upon request. Features Pulse tracking allows you to visualize the progress of a project with status updates.

Automation tools give you the ability to streamline and automate repetitive tasks, reducing downtime.

Customizable dashboards give you the freedom to create personalized workflows and display only relevant information to team members. Top Integrations Slack.

Google Workspace.

Trello.

Zapier.

Salesforce. Pros User-friendly interface and easy to adapt to for all team members.

Customization options to better fit your project workflows.

Extensive task management features for assigning, tracking and reporting. Cons It doesn’t have as many advanced features as other software.

It is difficult to track some things, such as time and expenses.

Limited integration options when compared to other project management software for Windows. Why we chose monday As one of the most versatile project management software out there, monday provides a lot for project management workflows. The software fits well across any industry and provides visual project planning, task management, and collaboration features. It’s ideal for people who are seeking simple, easy-to-use PM software for Windows. For more information, read the full monday review. Visit monday.com

Smartsheet: Best for collaborative project management through spreadsheets Smartsheet is a powerful project management tool with a strong collaboration platform. It focuses on using spreadsheets to accurately represent data. The Gantt chart capabilities are robust, making it ideal for project managers seeking a tool with a visual representation of project timelines and plans. Pricing Pro: $7 per user per month billed annually, or $9 per user per month billed monthly. A free trial is available.

$7 per user per month billed annually, or $9 per user per month billed monthly. A free trial is available. Business: $25 per user per month billed annually, or $32 per user per month billed monthly. A free trial is available.

$25 per user per month billed annually, or $32 per user per month billed monthly. A free trial is available. Enterprise: Quotes are available upon request. Features Project scheduling software allows you to define what needs to be done to team members.

Built-in reporting gives you the freedom to keep an eye on project timelines.

Project automation reduces the need for repetitive manual tasks.

Resource management features that allow you to keep track of employees, equipment, funds and more. Top integrations Dropbox.

Tableau.

Jira.

Evernote. Pros Spreadsheet-based project provides visual representations of data in a robust, easy-to-analyze manner.

The software provides powerful protection and compliance to protect information.

The software is customizable and made to fit any project workflow. Cons Pages for Smartsheet do not update in real-time.

There’s no built-in time-tracking solution for Smartsheet, which means you’ll need a third-party solution.

Learning the software comes with a steep learning curve. Why we chose Smartsheet Smartsheet is an ideal software for Windows for a number of reasons. It seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Excel, making importing and exporting data simple. The software also comes with advanced features, such as automating workflows and resource allocation. For more information, read the full Smartsheet review. Visit Smartsheet

Microsoft Project: Best for project scheduling and managing timelines Microsoft Project is made for project managers who like software with extensive reporting and analytics features. Users can benefit from using various software products in the Microsoft ecosystem while taking advantage of the project planning and resource management tools Microsoft Project provides. While the software does have a bit of a learning curve, its seamless integration with other apps makes it a great option for project managers. Pricing More project management coverage The 10 best project management software and tools for 2023

Best simple project management software of 2023

5 Best Project Management Certifications in 2023

Quick glossary: Project management Cloud-based solutions: Project Plan 1: $10 per user per month. Users can pay monthly or annually.

$10 per user per month. Users can pay monthly or annually. Project Plan 3: $30 per user per month. Users can pay monthly or annually.

$30 per user per month. Users can pay monthly or annually. Project Plan 5: $55 per user per month. Users can pay monthly or annually. On-premises solutions: Project Standard 2021: Costs $679.99. Users can pay monthly or annually.

Costs $679.99. Users can pay monthly or annually. Project Professional 2021: Costs $1,129.99. Users can pay monthly or annually.

Costs $1,129.99. Users can pay monthly or annually. Project Server Subscription Edition: The price for this plan varies based on company needs. Contact Microsoft Project’s sales team for pricing. Features Roadmap views give you a high-level visualization of your project’s roadmap for better strategic planning.

Microsoft Office integration allows you to seamlessly connect Microsoft Office files to your projects.

Resource management tools let you allocate and manage resources for different projects. Top integrations SharePoint.

Power BI.

Trello.

Microsoft Teams. Pros Robust scheduling and timeline management for long-term projects.

Integrates with other Microsoft and Windows applications easily.

Resource management tools for allocation and tracking are efficient and easy to use. Cons Can be relatively expensive compared to other project management software.

There aren’t as many collaboration tools for easy communication with team members.

The software lacks the cross-platform compatibility that some other PM software provides. Why we chose Microsoft Project Microsoft Project has deep integrations with Microsoft software, making it a valid choice for Windows users. The software comes with advanced scheduling and timeline features. It is also built for scalability, which makes it a valuable resource for teams of any size. For more information, read the full Microsoft Project review. Visit Microsoft Project

ClickUp: Best for task tracking and management A highly customizable project management tool, ClickUp is a versatile app that can adapt to any project management methodology. The software is particularly useful for diverse, complex projects with several needs. With customization features, integrations and compatibility with other apps, ClickUp can serve as a valuable tool for project managers. Pricing Unlimited: $7 per user per month billed annually, or $10 per user per month billed monthly.

$7 per user per month billed annually, or $10 per user per month billed monthly. Business: $12 per user per month billed annually, or $19 per user per month billed monthly.

$12 per user per month billed annually, or $19 per user per month billed monthly. Enterprise: Best for several large teams. Contact ClickUp sales for pricing information. Features Custom fields give you the freedom to create and track specific aspects of projects currently being worked on.

Time tracking lets project managers monitor time spent on tasks, as well as create timesheets.

Mind maps allow you to create visual representations of your project structure and workflows.

Customized workspaces to fit your workflow for specific projects. Top Integrations GitHub.

Dropbox.

Notion.

Integromat.

Google Workspace. Pros Customization features allow you to tailor the software to fit your workflow.

There is an extensive list of integrations available for third-party apps.

Real-time collaboration makes it easy for team members to comment and communicate on specific tasks. Cons The software can be expensive for large teams.

Notifications can be difficult to manage, especially for managers or team leads.

The user interface can appear cluttered and difficult to explore for some users. Why we chose ClickUp Robust customization and a dedicated Windows app are two of the key reasons why ClickUp is a great resource for project managers using Windows. The customizable features allow managers to adjust ClickUp to fit their workflow, no matter what the type of project may be or its complexity. For more information, read the full ClickUp review. Visit ClickUp

Jira: Best for software development workflows Jira specializes in being a project management tool for software development teams. The focus on agile methodologies gives project managers several tools for sprints, issue tracking, and project workflows involving developing software. The specialized features and extensive capabilities make it a great choice for project managers. Pricing Free: $0 for up to 10 users.

$0 for up to 10 users. Standard: $7.75 per user per month billed monthly and $790 annually for 1–10 users.

$7.75 per user per month billed monthly and $790 annually for 1–10 users. Premium: $15.25 per user per month billed monthly and $1,525 annually for 1–10 users.

$15.25 per user per month billed monthly and $1,525 annually for 1–10 users. Enterprise: Available for teams with more than 800 users and only billed annually. Contact Jira Service Management sales for pricing information. Features Issue and bug tracking to quickly identify and develop workflows to repair them.

Reporting and analytics to generate accurate project insights.

Customizable agile boards for efficient workflows. Top Integrations Confluence.

Salesforce.

Zendesk.

Trello. Pros Jira provides advanced reporting features for identifying bugs and issues.

The software provides excellent issue tracking and bug management for software developers.

Jira is especially suitable for agile project management. Cons It’s designed more for software development and doesn’t fit as well for other industries.

The UI is less visually intuitive.

The software comes with a relatively steep learning curve that can be difficult to pick up for new users. Why we chose Jira Jira is a leading project management tool for multiple operating systems, such as Linux, Mac and Windows. It’s particularly useful for project managers due to integrations with tools such as GitHub. The learning curve may be steep for new users, but the assets, features and integrations make it a worthwhile investment for any development team. For more information, read the full Jira review. Visit Jira

Wrike: Best for cross-functional project management across teams Wrike has a user-friendly interface and customizable features to make it suitable for whatever your project workflow style may be. The tool comes with several features for project tracking, collaboration, and task management. With the customization options available, you can tailor your software to fit specific processes. Pricing Free: $0 per user per month.

$0 per user per month. Team: $9.80 per user per month.

$9.80 per user per month. Business: $24.80 per user per month.

$24.80 per user per month. Enterprise: Quotes are available upon request.

Quotes are available upon request. Pinnacle: Quotes are available upon request. Features Custom request forms for incoming assignments.

Interactive Gantt charts for easy project planning and editing.

Automation features based on triggers and conditions you establish for your team. Top Integrations Adobe Creative Cloud.

Jira.

Evernote.

Trello.

Microsoft Teams. Pros List product pros as bullet points. They can be sentences or short phrases, but please keep them brief and end each one with a period.

Wrike allows you to limit access to sensitive data.

Prompts users to revisit tasks where they’ve been tagged so they aren’t overlooked. Cons There’s no communication feature that allows you to chat directly with fellow team members.

The UI can be difficult to navigate, especially for large projects.

It’s difficult to view projects from a high level to identify what is most urgent. Why we chose Wrike Wrike’s extensive capabilities allow project managers to optimize their project workflows. It’s a practical option for teams seeking to better streamline their workflow and enhance productivity. From its robust collaboration tools to its real-time updates, Wrike reduces slowdown and helps keep projects on track. For more information, read the full Wrike review. Visit Wrike

Asana: Best for interrelated task dependencies Asana is a straightforward tool that’s popular among project managers. It comes with a list of unique features that focus on goal setting and tracking OKRs. The program strongly focuses on aligning projects with objectives to ensure things are on the right track in all aspects. Pricing Plus: $8 per user per month billed annually, or $10 per user per month billed monthly.

$8 per user per month billed annually, or $10 per user per month billed monthly. Business: $15 per user per month billed annually, or $18 per user per month billed monthly.

$15 per user per month billed annually, or $18 per user per month billed monthly. Enterprise: $8 per user per month billed annually, or $10 per user per month billed monthly. Features A Gantt-style timeline feature allows you to view tasks and project deadlines for better scheduling and planning.

Rules give you the ability to automate manual processes

Comment-only projects allow for feedback without making irreversible changes to projects while they’re being worked on.

Custom fields give you the freedom to change Asana to fit whatever workflow suits your team best. Top Integrations Trello.

Slack.

Jira.

Zapier.

Dropbox. Pros Asana comes with several features that make it flexible to fit your project management style.

The software provides real-time goals and reporting.

It’s easy to scale the software for teams expecting significant growth. Cons Asana limits the ability for tasks to be assigned to multiple people.

There’s no time-tracking feature.

Exporting data is limited to only CSV and JSON formats. Why we chose Asana Asana on Windows is an optimized tool with a long list of available integrations. Its compatibility with third-party apps makes it robust enough to fit your project workflow needs. If you want to focus on goal-oriented project management, this is a great tool for your team. For more information, read the full Asana review. Visit Asana

Notion: Best for an all-in-one solution for smaller teams Notion is an all-in-one solution for many project managers. The software comes with several tools for note-taking, documentation, and project management. With customization capabilities, users can design Notion to fit their team and project management style however they see fit. Pricing Plus: $8 per user per month billed annually, or $10 per user per month billed monthly.

$8 per user per month billed annually, or $10 per user per month billed monthly. Business: $15 per user per month billed annually, or $18 per user per month billed monthly.

$15 per user per month billed annually, or $18 per user per month billed monthly. Enterprise: $8 per user per month billed annually, or $10 per user per month billed monthly. Features Board database blocks allow you to see a visual representation of your tasks.

Agile methodologies allow you to create workflows that fit your project management style.

File sharing gives you a convenient place to host all files on a single software.

Access controls and permissions limit visibility and reduce clutter for team members. Top Integrations Figma.

Typeform.

Dropbox.

GitHub.

Slack. Pros Notion is cost-efficient and provides an all-in-one resource for teams of all sizes.

The software has several templates and documentation for easy adaptation to your workflow process.

Notion’s simple and clutter-free interface allows teams to organize tasks and workflows in a flexible manner. Cons Notion has no goal-tracking feature, which may be difficult for large projects.

There’s no built-in reporting feature for Notion.

There’s no communication feature for team members to speak directly to each other. Why we chose Notion Notion’s versatility makes it a top choice for Windows users. The collaborative features, which include real-time updates and commenting, allow for seamless communication on any project. With its highly adaptable nature, Notion can be a useful tool for project managers who work with multiple teams. For more information, read the full Notion review. Visit Notion

Zoho Projects: Best for budget and project finance management Zoho Projects comes with several notable integrations with other Zoho apps. This budget-focused project management software is excellent for managers who want to keep a keen eye on the finances of projects. Features such as time tracking and task dependencies allow managers to optimize a project’s performance and identify any problems that may slow progress. Pricing Free: $0 for up to three users.

$0 for up to three users. Premium: $4 per user per month billed annually, or $5 per user per month billed monthly. A free trial is available.

$4 per user per month billed annually, or $5 per user per month billed monthly. A free trial is available. Enterprise: $9 per user per month billed annually, or $10 per user per month billed monthly. A free trial is available. Features Gantt charts allow you to plan projects, track progress, and view visual dependencies at your convenience.

Portfolio dashboards give you an easy way to view projects, tasks and issues all within your portal.

Roll-up lets you summarize all planned work hours for a project and compare them to hours logged. Top Integrations QuickBooks.

Zapier.

Salesforce.

Slack.

Google Workspace. Pros Provides excellent budget tracking tools for project managers concerned with the financial aspects of projects.

Task dependencies give you the freedom to manage timeliness effectively.

Collaboration features make it easier to discuss different aspects of the project through commenting. Cons Zoho Projects has a steep learning curve, and it may be difficult for new users to adapt.

Customization options are somewhat limited compared to other project management software.

Resource management features are limited when it comes to tracking. Why we chose Zoho Projects Zoho Projects excels as a project management software with budgeting capabilities. Its integrations make it more robust for users that require more features than what comes with the standalone software. If you want to specialize in optimizing project timelines on Windows, then Zoho Projects is built for this from a financing and budgeting perspective. For more information, read the full Zoho Projects review. Visit Zoho Projects

TeamGantt: Best for project visualization and timelines TeamGantt is a project management tool specifically known for its simplified Gantt charts. It provides excellent visualization for timelines and task dependencies. It’s ideal for people seeking a simple, straightforward method for project planning with teams of any size. Pricing Lite: $19 per month per manager billed annually, or $24 per month per manager billed monthly.

$19 per month per manager billed annually, or $24 per month per manager billed monthly. Pro: $49 per month per manager billed annually, or $59 per month per manager billed monthly.

$49 per month per manager billed annually, or $59 per month per manager billed monthly. Enterprise: starting at $99 per month per manager. Features Drag and drop features allow you to adjust timelines, change dates and reorder tasks easily.

Collaboration features give you the ability to see every project update and document and share them easily.

Real-time progress shows the status of a project without the need to reach out to fellow team members.

Workload and team availability allow you to view everyone’s work to see who needs new tasks and who is overloaded. Top Integrations Harvest.

QuickBooks.

Google Workspace.

Trello.

Basecamp. Pros Project visualization for easy understanding and analysis.

TeamGantt offers several collaboration features through assigning tasks and file sharing.

Ease of use reduces the learning curve needed to adopt the software. Cons The software has limited reporting and specialized tools.

Resource allocation and time tracking options are limited compared to other software.

TeamGantt isn’t as robust when it comes to reporting. Why we chose TeamGantt We chose TeamGantt as a top project management software for Windows because of its simplified and effective Gantt charts. It also comes with a user-friendly interface and a learning curve that’s less steep than other software. The visual representation of data also allows team managers to visualize things easily at the top level. For more information, read the full TeamGantt review. Visit TeamGantt

Key features of project management software for Windows

The best feature of project management software for Windows is that it is optimized and provides efficient solutions to project workflows. These features range from creating tasks to reporting and analytics. Some of the other most important features include:

Task management

Task management is a key resource for any project management software. It should allow you to easily assign tasks to team members, edit tasks and view what tasks are being worked on at any time. Easily assigning, editing and completing tasks are core features of any good project management software.

Collaboration tools

Collaboration tools within the software are a must-have. This is especially true for large projects that require lots of feedback or input from other team members. Chatting outside of the software is often done. However, commenting, editing and speaking through the software allows users to view and track comments related to specific tasks or assignments.

Integrations

Smooth integration with other software makes project management software a useful all-in-one resource for most teams. Some software, such as Microsoft Project, works incredibly well with other software of the same type. There are tools such as Asana and monday that consist of several integrations that make them more robust.

Reporting and analytics

Reporting and analytics allow project managers to stay up to date on the progress of a project. A basic reporting system can give you timelines and help you make data-driven decisions, adjustments and changes. Project management software can range from having basic reporting features to advanced ones for OKR tracking, risk assessment and even workload balance.

Permissions and securities

When working with a large team on specialized projects, it’s important to have software that protects sensitive information. Permissions and securities include things such as role management, custom permissions and even limiting access. Permissions are a way to allow clients and shareholders to view certain aspects of a project without interacting with it directly.

How do I choose the best project management software for Windows for my business?

Choosing the best project management software for Windows involves identifying your needs and requirements. Start by identifying the size of your team and your budget for project management software. Several tools are open-source or even provide a free trial period for you to test them with your workflow process.

Once you’ve figured out your budget and team size, identify the most important features for your software, such as ease of use, issue tracking, reporting, visualizing data, timelines, automations and more. Create a shortlist of must-have features for your software. Finally, test the tools that have these features and see which works best for your process. Get feedback from other team members to make as informed a decision as possible.

Methodology

To compile this list, we gathered information on the highest-rated project management software for Windows across various industries and teams. We then acquired user reviews, compared features and weighed the pros and cons of each software. This list contains what we feel are the best tools available for project management software for Windows. The order of the list is arbitrary and doesn’t reflect any sort of rank.