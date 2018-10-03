How to use the Firefox Master Password

In a perfect world, no one would allow their browser to save passwords. Why? Because it's insecure. But if you happen to be someone who doesn't want to enter a password every time you visit a site (no matter how insecure it might be) there is an option to keep those logins safe if you use the Firefox web browser.

The feature, Master Password, locks down your website logins until a master password is entered. Without that master password, Firefox refuses to give you access to those saved logins. It's a simple and effective way of protecting your credentials when credentials are saved by the browser.

But how do you set up a Master Password? It's actually quite simple. Let me show you.

Installation

The first thing you must do is open Firefox and then click the menu button. From the menu, click Preferences. In the Preferences window, click Privacy & Security. In the resulting window, click the checkbox for Use a master password. When prompted, type and verify your new master password. Make this a strong password. Even better, use a password manager to create a master password you cannot memorize. Close and reopen Firefox.

That's all there is to it. Now, when Firefox opens it will prompt you for your master password before any credentials can be used for sites and services. Sometimes that master password prompt won't appear immediately. Give it time and it will. Rest assured, however, even though that popup doesn't instantly show itself, none of your passwords are available until you've correctly typed that master password.

And that's all there is to using the Firefox Master Password feature. If you're concerned about your security, but you don't want to have to type those usernames and passwords every time, you should consider the Master Password feature a must-use.

