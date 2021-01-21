How to use the new DEB822 apt format on Ubuntu

Jack Wallen explains the new DEB822 apt source format that is found in most new Debian-based Linux distributions.

If you're a long-time Ubuntu user, there's something new that's arrived with the latest iteration of the platform that will trip you up for a while. Said something new is the 822 apt source format. You're probably used to apt source files that contain a single line like deb http://repository.spotify.com stable non-free.

As of Ubuntu 20.10, that format has changed from the single line to a multi-line format, known as DEB822. For example, a DEB822 entry could include specifications for:

X-Repolib-Name: Defines the formatted name for the source

Enabled: To enable or disable the repository

Types: Defines if it's a binary or source code repository

URIs: Gives the address for the repository

Suites: An exact path in relation to the provided URIs or in the form of a distribution version

Components: Specify different sections of a single distribution version present in a Suite

X-Repolib-Default-Mirror: The address of the default mirror for the repository

So a typical apt source file could look like:

X-Repolib-Name: Pop_OS System Sources Enabled: yes Types: deb deb-src URIs: http://us.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ Suites: groovy groovy-security groovy-updates groovy-backports Components: main restricted universe multiverse X-Repolib-Default-Mirror: http://us.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/

In fact, the old /etc/apt/sources.list file has (in some distributions) been deprecated. In its place is /etc/apt/sources.list.d/system.sources. Get to know this new format, as you will be using it from this day forward.

