How to use the new DEB822 apt format on Ubuntu
by in Software on January 21, 2021, 2:13 PM PST

Jack Wallen explains the new DEB822 apt source format that is found in most new Debian-based Linux distributions.

Ubuntu: How to use the new DEB822 apt format
Watch Now

More about Open Source

If you're a long-time Ubuntu user, there's something new that's arrived with the latest iteration of the platform that will trip you up for a while. Said something new is the 822 apt source format. You're probably used to apt source files that contain a single line like deb http://repository.spotify.com stable non-free. 

SEE: Kubernetes security guide (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

As of Ubuntu 20.10, that format has changed from the single line to a multi-line format, known as DEB822. For example, a DEB822 entry could include specifications for:

  • X-Repolib-Name: Defines the formatted name for the source
  • Enabled: To enable or disable the repository
  • Types: Defines if it's a binary or source code repository
  • URIs: Gives the address for the repository
  • Suites: An exact path in relation to the provided URIs or in the form of a distribution version
  • Components: Specify different sections of a single distribution version present in a Suite
  • X-Repolib-Default-Mirror: The address of the default mirror for the repository

So a typical apt source file could look like:

X-Repolib-Name: Pop_OS System Sources
Enabled: yes
Types: deb deb-src
URIs: http://us.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/
Suites: groovy groovy-security groovy-updates groovy-backports
Components: main restricted universe multiverse
X-Repolib-Default-Mirror: http://us.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/

In fact, the old /etc/apt/sources.list file has (in some distributions) been deprecated. In its place is /etc/apt/sources.list.d/system.sources. Get to know this new format, as you will be using it from this day forward.

Subscribe to TechRepublic's How To Make Tech Work on YouTube for all the latest tech advice for business pros from Jack Wallen.

Also see

linuxhero.jpg

Image: Jack Wallen

Editor's Picks

By Jack Wallen

Jack Wallen is an award-winning writer for TechRepublic, The New Stack, and Linux New Media. He's covered a variety of topics for over twenty years and is an avid promoter of open source. For more news about Jack Wallen, visit his website jackwallen....

Related Topics:
Software Open Source Enterprise Software Developer Software Mobility Cloud Software on ZDNet
Show Comments