The rapid development of user-generated digital content gave rise to an ecosystem in which anybody can quickly produce their own copyrightable content and edit other people’s copyrighted works.

This is why the concept of digital copyright is vital to any business.

Understanding digital copyright

According to the Copyright Alliance, there were 377 cases filed with the Copyright Claims Board in the United States within the first two months of 2023, with infringement claims accounting for the majority of the cases (329).

Companies often produce and utilize various forms of digital content, such as images, videos, audio, texts, software and more for various purposes. Even unintentionally, infringing on someone else’s copyright can result in legal disputes, financial losses and damage to the company’s reputation.

What a digital copyright policy needs to cover

By having a well-defined digital copyright policy, companies can protect their own digital assets and reduce the risk of inadvertently infringing on copyrights.

Such a policy would need to comprise digital rights management, third-party content, fair use, copyright education and confidentiality.

For instance, a policy needs to recognize that fair use provisions in copyright law allow limited use of copyrighted materials without permission for purposes. These provisions consist of commentary, criticism, education, news reporting and research. Also, clear guidelines on the use of third-party content ensure respect for any restrictions on the use, redistribution and attribution of digital content from third parties.

The idea is to help your employees and ensure that they have the legal right prior to using or sharing digital content. If required, appropriate permissions or licenses must be obtained. Furthermore, the policy should explicitly outline the scope of confidentiality covered in the investigation process of potential digital copyright violations in adherence to any existing state or federal law.

