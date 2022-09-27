Dell APEX and HPE GreenLake are two of the most popular edge computing platforms on the market. Both solutions can give your business an edge, with as-a-service packages that have the potential to change how much enterprises spend and how quickly they can grow. However, there are some key differences between the two platforms.

What is HPE GreenLake?

HPE GreenLake is an open and secure edge-to-cloud platform that helps businesses leverage the power of edge computing. The platform offers a single pane of glass for multiple roles within the company, allowing developers to launch applications and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) projects or manage compliance, costs and capacity. GreenLake also provides a pay-per-use model that makes it possible to predict budgeting for edge deployments.

What is Dell APEX?

Dell APEX is an edge computing platform that delivers cloud experiences as-a-service. The solution provides enterprises the ability to provision instantly, scale on demand, and pay as you go where it is needed, whether in a data center, an edge site or a colocation facility.

Feature comparison: HPE GreenLake vs. Dell APEX

Both HPE GreenLake and Dell APEX are top edge computing platforms in the market, driven by their scalability and as-a-service product models. While HPE GreenLake doesn’t offer the same decommissioning features and flexibility as Dell APEX, it stands out as an affordable solution with robust self-service and lifecycle management.

Features HPE GreenLake Dell APEX Self-service purchasing Yes Yes Full lifecycle management Yes Yes Decommissioning No Yes Flexible consumption model No Yes Money-back guarantee No Yes

Head-to-head comparison: HPE GreenLake vs. Dell APEX

Market presence

HPE had a head start in market presence. Its edge-to-cloud platform has been around for about a decade, while Dell APEX is a more recent market entrant. However, both companies have a long history of strong global market presence in other related product categories, such as servers and storage.

As-a-service package

Dell APEX offers an as-a-service package that includes the Dell EMC PowerEdge server, Dell EMC Isilon storage and Dell EMC Networking switches. Dell APEX provides the best of both worlds for enterprises: the convenience and flexibility of as-a-service combined with the power and control of leading technology infrastructure. It’s as-a-service on the customer’s terms, wherever it is needed—edge, data center or co-location facility. Dell APEX wasn’t the first to the market, but its service portfolio is in high demand and customizable to match customer needs.

On the other hand, HPE GreenLake is utilized across locations and platforms, with HPE providing the basic infrastructure, tools, software, services and third-party platforms to make up a comprehensive solution.

Scalability

Dell APEX is designed to be scalable from the ground up. It starts with Dell EMC PowerEdge servers that are scalable and Dell EMC Isilon storage that can elastically grow. Dell EMC Networking switches complete the picture with a variety of options for deployment at the edge. As business needs change, Dell APEX can scale to meet those needs.

HPE GreenLake is also highly scalable. The platform offers a pay-per-use model that makes it possible to predict budgeting for edge deployments. HPE GreenLake can be quickly provisioned and scaled up or down as needed, allowing it to adjust to changing business needs.

Self-service ordering and lifecycle management

Dell APEX offers self-service ordering and lifecycle management through the Dell APEX Console. This is where customers can control the solutions and outcomes they need. Clients can select and configure cloud and infrastructure subscriptions to match business needs. Dell APEX Console also provides a unified view of Dell EMC’s as-a-service products, which means customers can find and order the right Dell EMC product for the job. Dell APEX also includes decommissioning services.

HPE GreenLake also offers self-service ordering and lifecycle management through HPE OneView. HPE OneView is a single interface that gives customers full control over their IT infrastructure. With HPE OneView, customers can manage compute, storage, networking and security from a single console. HPE OneView lets users deploy and manage edge computing solutions. However, HPE GreenLake does not include decommissioning in its services.

Payment model

In terms of payment models, Dell APEX is more flexible with its pay-as-you-go payment model that allows businesses to only pay for the resources they use and predictable subscription-based pricing. On the other hand, payment for HPE GreenLake is managed using a band pricing model where the solution becomes cheaper with higher consumption. This is good for companies with a high demand for resources but bad for companies with sporadic or low demand.

HPE GreenLake vs. Dell APEX: Which should you choose?

Both Dell APEX and HPE GreenLake have their own unique selling points. Dell APEX is more flexible in terms of its payment model and is easily scalable to meet changing business needs. HPE GreenLake is more affordable at higher consumption levels.

It really depends on the specific needs of your business as to which platform is the better choice. If you need a highly scalable and flexible solution, Dell APEX is the way to go. If you need a more affordable solution for greater edge computing needs, HPE GreenLake is the better choice.