If you want to be a Linux admin, here are 12 courses to check out

by in CXO on April 8, 2021, 11:06 AM PST

These Linux online training courses focus on shell scripting, security, cloud, CompTIA Linux+ and more.

open-source-linux-code.jpg

Image: iStock

The growing adoption of Linux makes it an ideal time to learn its ins and outs. For quality Linux training, don't pass up this discounted deal of $59 for the Complete 2021 Learn Linux Bundle--its original price is $3,540.

This 12-course training bundle is packed with more than 100 hours of premium instructional content on the Linux OS, its processes and more. For instance, there's a course on shell scripting, which will teach you how to use Linux commands to automate tasks. A Linux in the Cloud course focuses on implementing a Linux operating system in a virtualized environment. Another course zeroes in on installing Linux as a server, managing networking and troubleshooting the OS. If you're looking for a CompTIA Linux+ study guide, there is a course centered on that exam.

All training is spearheaded by iCollege. For a limited time, you can get the Complete 2021 Learn Linux Bundle on sale for only $59.

Prices subject to change.

