When we talk about getting things done, it’s usually with personal productivity in mind; however, the biggest drain on productivity in most technical teams is actually poor coordination. If your team suffers from this issue, imdone might be able to help.

This kanban-style task management app allows managers to get an instant overview of progress, while staff can stay organized using simple Markdown commands. It even works with your favorite text editor. Lifetime access is normally charged at $25 for two devices. But in a special deal for TechRepublic readers, you can get imdone today for just $14.99.

Most project management software is designed to cater to a variety of different teams. As a result, you get apps that are both bloated with unnecessary features, while lacking specialized tools that your team might want to utilize. In contrast, imdone has a very clear focus: Teams who work with code and stay organized with kanban boards.

Available on all major desktop platforms—including various flavors of Linux—the app lets you create and edit cards within your kanban board using Markdown. It can also find TODO comments automatically, allowing you to track issues and create new linked cards in seconds.

Just as importantly, imdone lets you navigate using keyboard shortcuts, and the app plays nicely with ​​Atom, VS Code, your system editor and custom commands. You can even hook it up to GitHub, if you need. In terms of pedigree, imdone is already used by people at Microsoft, Oracle, Intel and Google, among others. Many freelancers use it, too. The mix of features is ideal both for businesses and individuals in the tech industry.

Order today for just $14.99 to transform your workflow with this powerful task manager, and save yourself 40% on the price for lifetime access on two devices.

Prices and availability are subject to change.