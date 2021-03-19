Improve your Linux admin skills with these pro tips

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

It's easy to learn how to manage Ubuntu distributions and master the ins and outs of package managers with these Linux resources.

Linux powers the enterprise. That means network administrators must master all the skills required to keep Linux distributions running efficiently and effectively. IT professionals must add to their knowledge on a regular basis as well as keep up with new distributions and additional functionality. This collection of TechRepublic Premium downloads provides Linux admins with all they need to know to stay sharp and keep up with the changing demands of the IT world.

Top 6 Linux server distributions for your data center If you are thinking about turning Linux distribution into a server, kudos to you for thinking big. Before you make any changes, check out this list of recommendations from Jack Wallen about which distributions are the best fit for this job. View on TechRepublic Premium

How to optimize the apt package manager on Debian-based Linux distributions A package manager is a connected collection of software tools that make it easy for users to manage the installing, upgrading, configuring, and removing of applications on a system. This guide covers everything you need to know about how the apt package manager works, including how to work from the command line. View on TechRepublic Premium

Ubuntu Server 18.04: Easy-to-learn expert tips Whatever you need to do with your Ubuntu Server, this guide has you covered. Use this expert guidance from Linux guru Jack Wallen to set up an FTP server or install MySQL or enable automatic security updates. You'll also get help on customizing your server to add new functionality. View on TechRepublic Premium

9 must-do tips to secure Ubuntu Server These nine changes will go a long way toward hardening your Ubuntu Server deployments. Some of these options may not work for your particular instance, but chances are very good most of them will. View on TechRepublic Premium