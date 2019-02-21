Infographic: 10 companies hiring the most AI talent

Jobs in artificial intelligence (AI) have nearly doubled in the past few years, according to an RS Components report. Here's who is hiring AI talent.

Demand for workers in artificial intelligence (AI) has increased by up to 119% in the past three years, with AI related roles nearly doubling, according to an RS Components report. By analyzing job posts from the world's biggest tech companies, the report revealed the organizations with the highest percentage of AI-related job openings.

Contrary to popular belief, AI isn't replacing humans in tech; rather, at this point, it is creating more jobs. By eliminating time-consuming manual tasks, automation allows humans to spend more time on productive initiatives.

Microsoft has the most open AI jobs available currently, totaling 1,964 positions, which is 36% of all open jobs at the company, the report found. NVIDIA came in second place, with 369 available AI jobs, assuming 33% of the company's total open jobs.

Find out what other companies are recruiting for AI in the full infographic below:

Image: RS Components

