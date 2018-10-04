Infographic: The history of AR and VR, and what the future holds

The origin of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) came way back in 1838, when Charles Wheatstone invented the stereoscope. This technology used an image for each eye to create a 3D image for the viewer.

Since then, the technology has evolved at a rapid pace, but has stayed on the fringes of society. However, in the past few years, as graphics and computing technologies have evolved, AR and VR have experienced a renaissance, according to a recent infographic from HistoryDegree.net and NowSourcing.

Now, consumer headsets like the Oculus Rift and the HTC Vive are helping gamers and designers reimagine their interface. In the same way, businesses are using these technologies to train employees and market new products.

Here's the full history of AR and VR and what the future holds for these technologies.

Image: NowSourcing/HistoryDegree.net

