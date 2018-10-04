Infographic: The history of AR and VR, and what the future holds

The origin of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) came way back in 1838, when Charles Wheatstone invented the stereoscope. This technology used an image for each eye to create a 3D image for the viewer.
Since then, the technology has evolved at a rapid pace, but has stayed on the fringes of society. However, in the past few years, as graphics and computing technologies have evolved, AR and VR have experienced a renaissance, according to a recent infographic from HistoryDegree.net and NowSourcing.
SEE: Virtual and augmented reality policy (Tech Pro Research)
Now, consumer headsets like the Oculus Rift and the HTC Vive are helping gamers and designers reimagine their interface. In the same way, businesses are using these technologies to train employees and market new products.
Here's the full history of AR and VR and what the future holds for these technologies.
Also see
- Executive's guide to the business value of VR and AR (free ebook) (TechRepublic)
- VR and AR: The Business Reality (ZDNet)
- Microsoft HoloLens: Cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
- Augmented and virtual reality mean business: Everything you need to know (ZDNet)
- 5 top use cases for AR/VR in business, and how you can get started (TechRepublic)
Disclosure
Conner Forrest has nothing to disclose. He doesn't hold investments in the technology companies he covers.
Full Bio
Conner Forrest is a Senior Editor for TechRepublic. He covers enterprise technology and is interested in the convergence of tech and culture.