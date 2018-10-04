Innovation

Infographic: The history of AR and VR, and what the future holds

Did you know augmented and virtual reality started in 1838? Check out this infographic for more information on the origin of these technologies.

By | October 4, 2018, 8:23 AM PST

The origin of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) came way back in 1838, when Charles Wheatstone invented the stereoscope. This technology used an image for each eye to create a 3D image for the viewer.

Since then, the technology has evolved at a rapid pace, but has stayed on the fringes of society. However, in the past few years, as graphics and computing technologies have evolved, AR and VR have experienced a renaissance, according to a recent infographic from HistoryDegree.net and NowSourcing.

SEE: Virtual and augmented reality policy (Tech Pro Research)

Now, consumer headsets like the Oculus Rift and the HTC Vive are helping gamers and designers reimagine their interface. In the same way, businesses are using these technologies to train employees and market new products.

Here's the full history of AR and VR and what the future holds for these technologies.

ar-vr.jpg
Image: NowSourcing/HistoryDegree.net

Also see

Related Topics:

Innovation Digital Transformation Artificial Intelligence Internet of Things Smart Cities Hardware

About Conner Forrest

Conner Forrest is a Senior Editor for TechRepublic. He covers enterprise technology and is interested in the convergence of tech and culture.

Editor's Picks

America's coolest company: How Big Ass Fans went from cooling cows to a multinational tech powerhouse

Can Russian hackers be stopped? Here's why it might take 20 years

The new commute: How driverless cars, hyperloop, and drones will change our travel plans

Exomedicine arrives: How labs in space could pave the way for healthcare breakthroughs on Earth

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox