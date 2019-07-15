Infographic: Why email is your weakest security link

Employees receive nearly five phishing emails per work week, according to Avanan.

Hackers impersonate these 10 brands the most in phishing attacks Phishers often spoof major tech brands in their efforts to gain payments from individuals and businesses, according to a Vade Secure report.

One in every 99 work emails is a phishing attack, according to a recent Avanan report. With employees accustomed to a busy inbox, it's easy to fall victim to a phishing attack disguising itself as a regular message.

From 2013 to 2016, cyberattacks cost business more than $5 billion, indicating how detrimental these subtle attacks can be to an organization. In just one year, between 2016 and 2017, phishing attacks increased by 65%.

Phishing emails are known to act as trusted brands, mimicking the brand logos and email templates. One in 25 branded emails is phishing, the report found, and the most popular brands they pose as are Microsoft (43%) Amazon (38%).

To learn more about these attacks, and how to prevent them, check out the infographic below:

