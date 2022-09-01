Jack Wallen demonstrates how to install the latest version of the powerful Webmin web-based admin tool for Linux.

Webmin has been around for a very long time and has proved itself, over and over, just how reliable, user-friendly and powerful it is. Recently, the developers released the 2.0 milestone for the software. Although one might believe this to be a major release, it’s more of an incremental jump from 1.x. That doesn’t mean there aren’t new features and fixes. This new release includes such things as:

Enforce HTTP Strict Transport Security policy in SSL-enabled mode.

Better HTTP to HTTPS redirects when SSL is enabled.

Support for installing multiple versions of Webmin (only available to systemd-based systems).

Support for AMD CPU temperature reporting.

Improved support for Webmin minor upgrades.

Added support for Linux Mint.

Authentic 20.00 theme update.

Improved restart for dependent services when firewalld restarts.

I want to show you how to install Webmin on Linux. I’ll be demonstrating on Ubuntu Server 22.04, so you can see just how easy it is to get this handy admin platform up and running.

What you’ll need to install Webmin 2.0

The only things you’ll need to make this work are a running instance of Ubuntu Server 22.04 and a user with sudo privileges. That’s it…let’s get to work.

How to install Webmin 2.0

You won’t find Webmin 2.0 in your default repositories. Instead, you’ll need to download the installer file and run it manually. First, log in to your Ubuntu server instance and, using wget, download the file with the command:

wget https://github.com/webmin/webmin/releases/download/2.000/webmin_2.000_all.deb

Once the file download completes, run the first install command with:

sudo dpkg -i webmin_2.000_all.deb

This install will error out. That’s okay because the apt-get package manager is outstanding at fixing such problems. To resolve the issues, issue the command:

sudo apt-get install -f

The above command will download and install the unmet dependencies the dpkg command couldn’t handle.

How to access Webmin

After apt-get fixes the installation, open a web browser and point it to https://SERVER:10000 , where SERVER is the IP address of the hosting machine. You’ll be greeted by the Webmin login window (Figure A).

Figure A

Log in with a user who has sudo privileges and you’ll find yourself on the Webmin 2.0 dashboard (Figure B).

Figure B

And that’s all there is to install Webmin 2.0 on Ubuntu Server 22.04. If you’ve never experienced Webmin before, you’re in for a treat, as this web-based admin console can help make your Linux administration tasks simpler and more efficient.

