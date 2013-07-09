Work on the Go With This Near-Mint Refurbished iPad Mini 2. Now at $87.99

Stay connected while you travel with a compact 7.9-inch tablet that you can use for virtual conferencing, notes, and more for up to 10 hours on a single charge.

As a professional, you may need to make sure you can stay connected with your team while you travel. Technology is an investment, and often not a cheap one, but you could be able to find a refurbished tablet that can get the job done for a lower price point. This refurbished Apple iPad mini 2 is in near-mint condition, but you can still get it for just $87.99, marked down from $139.99.

A low-cost iPad for traveling professionals

This refurbished iPad is compact and travel-ready. The 7.9-inch Retina display offers a clear platform for professionals to work on while still being small enough to travel with ease, whether you need to take a meeting before boarding a plane or draft a project outline on the train home.

Fully charged, this battery could run for up to 10 hours. The 16GB local storage may be enough room for essential files and apps, but you can also connect flash storage or an external hard drive if you need more room.

This iPad mini 2 has a 5MP rear-facing camera you can use to scan documents or snap a photo and a 1.2MP front-facing camera that could be integral for virtual meetings. If you need privacy, just connect a pair of Bluetooth earbuds.

Is a refurbished iPad worth the price?

Though it’s refurbished, this tablet may not look like it. The “A” rating means your iPad will arrive in near-mint condition, so the price reduction is largely due to the age of the hardware. It may be sufficient for remotely connecting with your team over lightweight apps like Slack or Outlook, but graphically demanding software may not perform well. Though this iPad was originally made in 2013, it can be upgraded to iOS 12.5.6, which reduces the cybersecurity risks of using an older device.

Invest in a near-mint Refurbished iPad mini 2 on sale for $87.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.