iPhone XS: A cheat sheet for professionals

Historically, September is one of the biggest months of the year for Apple—the month that the tech giant releases its latest iPhone models. For September 2018, it's predicted that Apple will release its latest flagship—the iPhone XS—along with a slew of other devices, including an updated iPad Pro and a new Apple Watch series.

Based on information gathered from press invitations, the event will take place on September 12 at 10:00 am Pacific time, at the Apple headquarters in Cupertino, CA. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple plans to unveil the "largest iPhone ever," one the same size as the iPhone X, and a cheaper iPhone (similar to the iPhone SE). The large 6.5-inch iPhone and the mid-sized 5.8-inch phone will both be called the iPhone XS and both have an OLED screen, according to 9to5 Mac, which reported on the new devices based on leaked images.

While the low-end model could be a great entry point for price-conscious users, the iPhone XS is sure to be the star of the show. To help CXOs, IT leaders, and professionals understand Apple's newest iPhone, we've put together the most important details and resources in this cheat sheet. This is a "living" article that will be updated and refreshed as new, relevant information becomes public.

What is the iPhone XS?

The iPhone XS is Apple's newest flagship smartphone, expected to be announced at a September 12 event in Cupertino, CA. The device is expected to come in two form factors—one with a 5.8-inch screen, and another with a 6.5-inch screen—both utilizing OLED display technology, according to 9to5Mac.

According to Bloomberg, all models will have an edge-to-edge display, enhanced augmented reality (AR) capabilities, and an A12 processor. They'll also be available in a new gold colorway, 9to5Mac reported.

Who is the target audience for the iPhone XS?

While Apple fans and power users will likely swoon over the new iPhone XS series, it will also be appealing to business professionals. Leveraging the faster processor, deeper Siri integration, and new version of iOS, called out by Bloomberg, the iPhone XS aims to be a powerhouse device for getting work done on the go.

How different is the iPhone XS from the iPhone X?

Apple's S series typically marks a slight performance improvement over the series it precedes. The A12 processor will probably cause a small bump in performance over the iPhone X.

The smaller of the two iPhone XS models will have the same screen size as the original iPhone X (5.8 inches), but the 6.5-inch model could be the largest iPhone screen ever produced, as noted by Bloomberg, thanks to the edge-to-edge design. It will be available in gold, which the iPhone X wasn't, and could possibly have dual-SIM card capabilities, reported by Bloomberg. A dual-SIM phone would be very helpful for international business travelers.

What features come with the iPhone XS camera?

Details on the iPhone XS camera have not been released, but it will likely include features similar to those found in the iPhone X, such as the TrueDepth camera system and Portrait Mode functionality. It's possible that the XS models could have a dual rear-facing camera and a high-definition front-facing camera as well.

What are the storage and memory capabilities of the iPhone XS?

The iPhone X was available in a 64GB and 256GB version, both with 3GB of RAM. The iPhone XS will probably have a higher starting storage option and more RAM to compete with other devices like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

What is the battery size of the iPhone XS?

The iPhone X boasts a 2,716mAh battery and up to 21 hours of battery life. iPhone XS customers should expect this as a bare minimum, but it will likely be higher in the new models.

What security platform comes with the iPhone XS?

Just like the iPhone X, the iPhone XS will feature the Secure Enclave hardware-based key manager and Face ID biometric authentication.

What are the color options for the iPhone XS?

If it follows the pattern of the iPhone X set before it, the iPhone XS will be offered in Space Grey and Silver. However, it will also be offered in a special gold colorway, which 9to5Mac noted was leaked through the FCC.

What accessories are available for the iPhone XS?

No accessories have been announced for the iPhone XS, but they will probably be unveiled following the official launch.

Where and when can I buy the iPhone XS?

The iPhone XS will reportedly be unveiled on Wednesday, September 12 at a special Apple event. Historically, this means that the pre-orders will open on the following Friday, September 14, and the phone will be available for purchase at Apple retail stores and carrier stores the week after that.

What are the specifications of the iPhone XS?

The full specifications for the iPhone XS have not yet been announced. Some of the most anticipated specifications are whether or not the next-generation iPhone will feature wireless charging and what the price tag for these future iPhones will be.

How can I trade in my current iPhone for an iPhone XS?

In addition to selling your old iPhone or getting a quote from Gazelle, there are a few trade-in options as well. Apple offers an iPhone Upgrade Program for trading toward a new model, and wireless carriers often offer upgrade incentives as well.

