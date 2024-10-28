Firefox Password Manager fast facts

Mozilla Firefox has a built-in password manager that stores and auto-fills account credentials for websites and online apps. It works much the same as third-party password managers, but many users wonder if it offers the same amount of protection as premium services.

The short answer is that, with the right settings, Firefox Password Manager can be just as secure as any other password manager. However, like other password managers, there are risks and drawbacks to consider before trusting it with your credentials.

In this article, I analyze the safety and security of Firefox Password Manager and compare it to third-party password managers to help you choose the right option.

What is Firefox Password Manager, and how does it work?

Firefox Password Manager is a feature that’s built into the Mozilla Firefox browser. If you’ve ever logged into a website while using Firefox, you’ve seen the pop-up window asking if you’d like to save your username and password.

The next time you access that website, Firefox automatically fills in the credentials. Like other password managers, this functionality allows you to create secure and unique passwords for every website without trying to remember them all.

The Firefox Desktop application saves your passwords in an encrypted .json file that you can easily transfer to a new computer if needed. If you create a Mozilla account, you can also enable the Sync feature, which syncs login credentials between all devices you’re logged into. Firefox credentials can also be exported to a .csv file and then imported to Chrome or another password manager.

Is Firefox Password Manager secure?

Firefox Password Manager is essentially just as secure as any other password manager, which means the security varies depending on configuration settings and user behavior.

Most password managers require users to create a “master password” that they must periodically enter before they can save or autofill any more credentials. The frequency at which users must re-enter the master password varies, with some password managers letting you customize the timeout period. The more frequently you have to verify your identity, the more secure the password manager will be. And, obviously, a more complex master password will be more difficult for hackers to guess or brute force.

By default, Firefox Password Manager does not require a master password. Credentials are encrypted on the local machine, but the browser will continue auto-filling passwords even if your device is stolen. However, Firefox has added the “Primary Password” feature, which is their version of a master password. When enabled, this feature requires users to enter their primary password every time they exit and re-open the browser.

The Firefox Primary Password feature is just as secure as any other master password. If someone is able to guess your primary password — or if you write it down somewhere, or otherwise give someone else access to it — they have free rein to use your credentials on any device you’ve synced with your Firefox account.

Firefox does not store any of your credentials in the cloud, and the Mozilla organization never sees them, though the Firefox desktop client does locally decrypt the logins.json file to auto-fill passwords. Local storage and decryption decrease the likelihood of your passwords being exposed if Mozilla (or one of its third-party vendors) suffers a breach. However, if your Firefox desktop client or local machine is breached, a hacker could theoretically gain access to your credentials.

How secure is Mozilla Firefox?

The most obvious weak point for a browser password manager is the browser itself. Not only could a cybercriminal exploit vulnerabilities in the browser client, but they could also target one of the many third-party browser extensions that users install to gain extra functionality.

When compared to the other most popular browsers — Chrome, Edge, and Safari — Firefox is very secure. It includes advanced securities like phishing and malware protection, data breach monitoring, and HTTPS-only mode.

Mozilla is also a non-profit organization that, generally speaking, does more to protect user privacy than other browsers. Firefox only collects personal data for technical support and feature improvement purposes, and this can be easily disabled in the Privacy & Security settings.

Other advanced privacy features include enhanced tracking protection, DNS over HTTPS, and fingerprinting protection to warn about websites collecting tracking data.

I use Firefox as my primary browser because it’s the only one I trust with my personal information. It also lets me keep my adblocker enabled while I watch YouTube videos and visit other sites that typically don’t support adblocking.

As long as you keep your browser updated to ensure vulnerabilities are patched, and you limit your third-party extension use to a few trusted providers, then Mozilla Firefox is as safe and secure as you can get in a free, well-supported browser client.

Firefox Password Manager alternatives

Firefox Password Manager is lacking in some of the bonus security features that are often included in third-party solutions, so it’s important to consider all of your options before making a decision. I tested three other password managers to see how they compared.

Features Firefox Password Manager Bitwarden NordPass Keeper Supported platforms Firefox browser on Windows, Mac, GNU/Linux, iOS, Android Firefox, Chrome, Edge, Safari, Opera, Brave, Vivaldi, Tor, DuckDuckGo browsers on Windows, Mac, GNU/Linux, iOS, Android Firefox, Chrome, Safari, Opera, Edge browsers on Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android Firefox, Chrome, Safari, Opera, Edge browsers on Windows, Mac, iOS, Android Free version Yes Yes Yes Yes Password breach Monitoring Yes Yes Premium only Add-on Two-factor authentication No Yes Yes Yes Password health reports No Yes Premium only No Biometric login No Yes Yes No Visit Bitwarden Visit NordPass Visit Keeper

Bitwarden: Best overall password manager alternative to Firefox Password Manager

Bitwarden offers a comprehensive free password manager solution for users who need additional security capabilities without the usual price tag. It offers applications for nearly any operating system and browser, including Tor and DuckDuckGo for ultra privacy-minded individuals or those like myself who conduct research on the dark web. Like Firefox, it also syncs across an unlimited number of devices.

Other key features include alerts if one of your passwords is found in a breach, health reports providing recommendations for improving the security of existing account credentials, and two-factor authentication with biometric login options. Overall, Bitwarden offers one of the best and most trusted free password managers out there.

NordPass: Most secure alternative to Firefox Password Manager

NordPass is a password manager solution from Nord Security, makers of the popular NordVPN service. NordPass offers a free version that includes 2FA and biometric logins, or you can upgrade to a premium plan to gain password breach monitoring and health reports.

NordPass uses XChaCh20 encryption to protect your credentials, the strongest encryption algorithm available in a consumer password manager. Plus, all Nord products are backed by some of the strictest privacy policies in the industry, which have been independently validated four times. These measures make NordPass one of the safest password managers on the market.

Keeper: Best alternative to Firefox Password Manager for businesses

Keeper offers a full suite of security solutions for businesses, but its password manager is also available for consumers and as a free app. Keeper uses zero-trust and zero-knowledge encryption to keep credentials secure. Upgraded plans include capabilities like unlimited password sharing, secure cloud backups, and centralized visibility and control over company password vaults.

Keeper also offers password manager solutions custom-tailored to the needs of specific industries like the public sector, managed service providers, and large enterprises. For example, the Keeper Security Government Cloud password manager is FedRAMP and StateRAMP authorized, while KeeperMSP delivers enhanced reporting tools that can be filtered by client.

Should you use Firefox Password Manager?

Firefox Password Manager pros Firefox Password Manager cons Free and automatically included in the Firefox browser. Doesn’t automatically sync across other browsers. Provides same (or better) security as third-party password managers. Doesn’t provide as many extra features as premium services. Automatically syncs credentials across all devices with the Firefox browser. Suffers from same vulnerabilities as other password managers.

Overall, Firefox Password Manager is a great free solution if you need basic functionality and primarily access the internet with the Firefox browser on all of your devices. I like that it keeps my passwords locally encrypted on my device rather than in the cloud. I also appreciate the Primary Password feature that requires authorization with each new browsing session, though some may wish they could set a longer time-out period for convenience.

As a browser password manager, it does not include all the extra privacy and security features that you’ll get with a premium service. It also doesn’t automatically sync your account information across other types of browsers, which could get frustrating if you, say, use Firefox on your laptop but Safari on your iPhone. That said, Mozilla Firefox is a secure browser that’s well-supported by most major websites, applications, and devices, so I recommend overcoming this limitation by making the switch to Firefox as your primary browser on all platforms.