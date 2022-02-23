Java: Get up to speed with one of the world’s most popular programming languages with this training

Learn Java, Oracle, Apache Maven and more of the most popular programming languages, and prepare to start your new developer career.

Nearly every year, the leading coding languages to learn based on job demand stay fairly similar. Companies are always looking for Python, JavaScript and Java coding skills because they power some of the most consumer-friendly web and software applications. So, if you’re in the market to improve your skills this year, now is a great time to invest in The Complete 2022 Java Coder Bundle. It’s on sale for just $39.99 (normally $1,791).

This bundle features nine courses, rated as high as 4.5 out of five stars, which will give you a beginner-friendly introduction to Java before advancing into more difficult topics. You can take every course in your own time, as much as you want, so you can truly learn at your own pace.

At the outset, you’ll learn about object-oriented programming (OOP) and start exploring the various elements of Java. You’ll install the Java Development Kit, study variables, understand operators, and get familiar with classes, objects, loops, and arrays. As you get more familiar, you’ll delve into web programming and web technologies like Spring, JSF, and JSP. You’ll learn how to improve the security and efficiency of web apps as you prepare for important certification exams like the Java EE 6 Web Component Developer Exam and Oracle Certified Expert Exam.

Work toward becoming a junior Java developer, understanding how to build real-world applications, write common algorithms and get on track to ace any programmer interview. There are even courses dedicated to more advanced topics like JavaFX for building powerful client applications, Oracle for Java engineering, Android Studio for app development and the Apache Maven application builder tool.

Before you know it, you’ll have the kind of Java education that will keep your skills in demand. Right now, you can get The Complete 2022 Java Coder Bundle on sale for just $39.99.

