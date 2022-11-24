This unique handmade lamp will not only add beautiful soft lighting to your workspace but also provide wireless charging, a phone stand and pen rest.

Whether you’re knocking off tasks or engaging in professional development, you deserve to enjoy your workspace. Even if you have no desk real estate to spare for non-functional décor, you can still add a bit of style to your office environment with a LampDepot Himalayan Salt Lamp Wireless Charger. And now is the perfect time to treat yourself because it is currently discounted by almost 40% at $89.99.

Ideal for any desk, the Himalayan Salt Lamp is far more than just a lamp. It provides versatile functionality as well as aesthetic ambiance. Tired of the harsh lighting at your desk? This handmade lamp is cut and polished, so you can use the dimmer to watch different layers of colors cast through the salt. Have a beautiful pen you save for special tasks? Showcase it on the pen rest, to add even more style to your workspace.

The multifunctional base can also be used as a stand for your phone, so you can use it hands-free while you work. And there is a sound amplifier built in, so it will be much easier to hear conversations or music than using your phone’s weak speakers alone. In fact, you can even ditch your ugly phone charger because the base includes Qi-wireless charging platform integration as well.

The lamp is made from Himalayan rock salt, with a special insulating coating on the surface to prevent dripping. It’s easy to see why buyers love it. Verified purchaser Tyler Pratt says: “It’s easy to set up, and the charging is perfect. The wireless charging works seamlessly. I like the Dimming option.”

If you’re looking to add a bit of style to your desk, along with convenient added function, then grab a LampDepot Himalayan Salt Lamp Wireless Charger today for only $89.99 — 40% off its $149 retail price.

Prices and availability are subject to change.