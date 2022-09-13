Project management is so important in every industry. While there are plenty of project management tools to help businesses succeed, nothing beats a qualified project manager. And whether you’re an entrepreneur trying to find ways to save as you scale or you want to raise your earning potential, learning project management is a smart decision. You can do so in The Premium 2022 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle.

In these courses, you’ll learn the basics of project management, get familiar with a number of methodologies and learn what you need to know to become certified. You’ll understand the five stages of projects, recognize the importance of each, get the key concepts and terminology you need to know and much more.

As you progress through the bundle, you’ll get focused courses on project management methodologies like PMI Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP), Risk Management Professional (RMP), Lean Six Sigma and more. There are also more general courses on time and quality management.

Start doing things more efficiently. For a limited time, you can get The Premium 2022 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle for just $45.99.

