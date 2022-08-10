Let’s face it: Data rules everything today. You could have a great business sense, but if you’re not collecting data and lack the skills to analyze it, you’re putting yourself at risk of making bad decisions. But it’s only one part of the equation to be able to harness and visualize data.

In The 2022 Data-Driven Decisions Bundle, you’ll get the education you need to interpret data like a pro to make the right inferences and come to the right conclusions. This bundle includes five courses from Pareto Labs, an online education leader that gives you insight to the minds of Fortune 500 executives, billion-dollar startup founders, and top investors. Each course is self-paced and interactive so you can learn at your own pace, whenever you have a little time.

You’ll cover broad data analytical topics like regression analysis, cohort analysis and structured thinking to get into the right mindset of data collection and interpretation. You’ll also learn how to analyze data using Excel’s PivotTables. There’s even a course to help you craft a productive customer survey. As you progress, you’ll begin to understand the process of gathering, manipulating and analyzing data to inform better, smarter business insights that can help your business thrive.

Don’t make any major business decisions without first consulting the data. After The 2022 Data-Driven Decisions Bundle, you’ll know exactly how to do just that. For a limited time, you can get all five courses on sale for 48% off $95 at just $49.

Prices and availability are subject to change.