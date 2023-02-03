We’ve come a long way since: “There’s an app for that.” Apple’s iconic messaging summed up a wave of app development that aimed to solve all kinds of problems from your smartphone or tablet.

Almost 20 years later, that motto rings truer than ever, and there are still many opportunities in app development. People and businesses will always need apps. Whether you want to build your first app, start a new side hustle or even launch a new career, The 2023 Mobile App Developers Bundle will help you get started on your app development journey.

This bundle includes seven courses and 17 hours of training. These beginner-friendly courses will introduce you to programming fundamentals for iOS and Android before delving into some more advanced topics. You’ll understand how to use Apple’s coding language Swift, how to set up and prepare Xcode on macOS, and learn how to build and test applications using Xcode.

As the courses progress, you’ll discover how to set up and navigate Android Studio, lay out the appearance of your application, and work with XML and Java to create a simple app. You’ll also become familiar with Kotlin, RESTful APIs for Android, Firebase, Flutter and more tools to streamline app development. Courses will even teach you how to utilize SQL databases when working with Android apps so you can more efficiently manage data. Before you know it, you’ll be building your own apps from scratch without breaking a sweat.

Learn how to build mobile apps in 2023. Right now, you can get The 2023 Mobile App Developers Bundle for just $29.99 for a limited time.

Prices and availability are subject to change.