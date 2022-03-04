This discounted training bundle can help you prepare for any interview, thanks to the knowledge of those who have been on both sides of the table.

Whether you’re looking to grow your freelancing business in 2022 or you’re ready to find a new job and climb the career ranks, you’ll need to learn how to present yourself as well as possible when it comes time to interview. You may think you’re a good interviewer, but we could all use a little brushing up from time to time, especially if you’re interviewing for high-tech jobs. In The 2022 Tech & IT Interviewing Skills Training Bundle, you’ll learn some of today’s most important interviewing skills to help you close a new client or land that dream job. It’s on sale for just $19.99 (normally $1,000).

This five-course bundle includes training from founders like Stefan DeVito (4.6/5 instructor rating) and John Bura (4.3/5 rating). Having been on both sides of interviews many times, they bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to these courses.

You’ll start with a more general approach to interviewing, learning how to properly answer questions, gain confidence and negotiate your salary. You’ll explore different personality types and how to adapt your interview to each and learn formulas for answering the kinds of brain-teaser questions you might get when applying to major tech companies.

From there, you’ll focus more on technical interviews, learning the important aspects of a technical interview and understand scale ratings. You’ll walk through the different steps of a technical interview and learn how to hack interviews at various levels of experience. There’s also a course dedicated to Java interviews specifically.

Make this year the one where you score your dream job. Right now, The 2022 Tech & IT Interviewing Skills Training Bundle is on sale for just $19.99.

Prices are subject to change.

Advertiser disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.