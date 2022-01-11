Learn Linux from scratch, and then learn how to get jobs in the field

This bundle has an entire Linux career path, from bare basics to networking and security, plus two courses demonstrating the best way to get Linux positions.

Image: Zhanna Hapanovich/Shutterstock

Linux is 30 years old now, but is still so cool it went to Mars. So if you've always wished you could work in tech but didn't know where to start, you should definitely check out The 2022 Complete Linux Programming Certification Bundle because it lays out an entire career path from complete beginner to security expert. Best of all, there are even courses to help you actually get a job once you have the skills.

Total novices can start with "Linux Crash Course for Beginners (2022)" to learn how Linux works, how to use the command line efficiently, the basic Linux system administration and more. Then you can move right into networking in "Linux Network Administration" and become a Linux power user.

After you've got the fundamentals down, or if you already have Linux basics and want to move into security, "Guide to Security for Linux Systems" can teach you security measures for the Linux environment. This course can also help you pass the Redhat Certified Engineer exam (EX300), which should really make your resume stand out.

Courses on Pluggable Authentication Modules are rare, so "Linux PAM Administration" is truly valuable. It explains the importance of PAM, shows you live examples, demonstrates how to configure it and more.

Once you've got the skills, it's time to get the job. IT is a huge field with a lot of different careers. "Get a Job of your Dreams in IT" can help you figure out which IT career is right for you based on your education skills, preferences and more.

Then "Complete IT Job Search Course" can help you master resume and interviewing skills, learn how to job search effectively, research the companies you target and more. This course was rated 4.9 out of five stars by previous students. Instructor Imran Afzal brings more than two decades of experience in tech, training and public speaking to his students.

"Computer Skills for Parents to Teach their Kids" rounds out the bundle. It's a guide for parents, teachers and other adults to help children understand computers, including hardware, software, apps and the fundamentals of computer science.

Don't miss this chance to train for a new IT career, get The 2022 Complete Linux Programming Certification Bundle today while it's on sale for only $29.99 (normally $1,600).

Prices subject to change.