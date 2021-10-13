Learn the Linux and Git skills that will streamline your workflow and turbocharge your productivity

Getting more done in less time and with less effort is simply a matter of developing the right skills, and this training is far more effective than learning by trial and error.

If you're using Git or Linux, or even planning to, then you should find out how to use them as efficiently as possible. The extremely affordable Mastering Linux and Git Certification Bundle can show you how to turbocharge your productivity by using both of them to their absolute best advantage.

"Mastering Linux Command Line (+ Live Linux Labs)" gives you access to live Linux labs so you have all you need to really get the most of Linux, you'll even get to create an AWS EC2 instance to practice on. Students are quite satisfied with this course; they've rated it 4.5 stars out of 5. Like all of the courses in the bundle, it's offered by Coding Gears, a leader in self-paced tech training courses.

Send your productivity soaring by automating tasks using shell scripts. "Mastering Bash Shell Scripting: Automate Your Daily Tasks" will show you how. You'll become an SSH ninja in "Mastering Secure Shell (SSH)" and find out how to launch your sessions to both UNIX/Linux servers and AWS Linux Virtual Machine Setup in "Mastering Putty for Beginners."

Git is a great resource, but it's even more valuable if you can master it. You'll go from novice to master in "Git Essentials for Beginners." And "Git—Searching, Rewriting History and Reset" will teach you how to wrangle even the most enormous repositories. "Git—Branching and Merging" is all about efficiently using Stash and Rebase.

These days, IT pros are pretty much expected to be familiar with YAML. So beginners can learn the skills necessary for developing YAML documents in "YAML Fundamentals for DevOps, Cloud & IaC Engineers."

These skills will really make your resume stand out when you start applying for jobs. So you may want to heed the best job interview and resume tips once you finish a course or two.

Find out how to streamline your workflow and boost your productivity. Get The Mastering Linux and Git Certification Bundle today while it's on sale for only $19 (normally $1,600).

Prices subject to change.