Learn the Python and Git skills you need to break into a new tech career

If you're intimidated by the thought of learning to code, it might help to know that Python is taught to middle-schoolers—it's that easy. So the affordable Python Programming & Git Certification Bundle is the perfect path to programming skills for those with no tech experience whatsoever. In fact, there's even a course for you if all you need is to speak enough geek to get the job done: "Programming Fundamentals For Non-Programmers."

You can dive right into the live Python lab environment for some hands-on instruction with "Python Programming for Beginners: Hands-On (Online Lab)" and "Python Object-Oriented Programming for Beginners." Then move on to "Python Package Management & Virtual Environments," which will make working with packages and multiple projects seem easy.

"Python Advanced Concepts" will take your Python skills to the next level. But you don't have to worry about getting in over your head, because previous students were happy with this class, awarding it a 4.6 out of 5 stars rating. Like the others, this course is offered by Coding Gears, a leading IT training platform that has provided self-paced courses in core technologies such as Unix, Windows, Python, Java, SQL, C# and more.

Go from novice to Git expert in "Git Essentials for Beginners." "Git - Searching, Rewriting History and Reset" will teach you how to efficiently deal with massive git repositories.

Learn how to efficiently create and merge branches using Rebase and Stash in "Git - Branching and Merging." You'll learn the necessary skills to develop YAML documents, which IT pros are expected to have, in "YAML Fundamentals for DevOps, Cloud & IaC Engineers."

Python is not only the easiest programming language to learn, it's also in demand. So you may want to start checking out the best resume and job interview tips as soon as you finish even one of these courses.

