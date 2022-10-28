From 3D animation to database programming, you can study almost any topic with the Virtual Training Company.

Lifelong learning is of the utmost importance — not only does it keep your brain challenged, but it also makes you far more marketable. In the current economy, helping your staff and yourself to pick up new skills is a smart move. The only problem is that you can spend a small fortune on buying individual courses.

That’s why many people are now turning to the Virtual Training Company, a reliable space to give you and your employees the skills they need to succeed. This members-only online platform hosts more than 1,000 video courses, covering a huge variety of professional skills, from 3D animation to network engineering.

You would normally expect to pay $2,500 for lifetime access, but you can currently join for just $79 in a special price-drop at the TechRepublic Academy.

With a massive selection of courses and two added every week, the Virtual Training Company helps you follow a path of constant learning. The site covers pretty much any digital skill you can think of, with instructors who are genuine experts. For instance, you can dive into programming languages, learn about operating systems, take courses in CAD, discover databases and get your start in project management. The library also offers training on audio-visual skills, game design and development, 3D animation, graphic design, networking, cybersecurity and more.

This deal offers lifetime access VTC, with on-demand streaming for both mobile and desktop platforms. Little wonder 560 people have already signed up. Order now for just $79 to get your membership, saving 96% on the regular price!

Prices and availability are subject to change.