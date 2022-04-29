LogMeIn and GoToMyPC are two of the top remote access software solutions. Read this feature comparison to learn which remote desktop tool is right for your business.

LogMeIn and GoToMyPC are two of the most popular remote desktop software solutions for employers that want to allow their employees to access their work computers from home or offsite. The two products are actually owned by the same company after a merger in 2016. However, they do still have some key differences.

Here is an overview and comparison of LogMeIn and GoToMyPC so that you can find out which one is the right remote desktop tool for your business.

What is LogMeIn?

LogMeIn is a remote desktop software that features a wide range of remote access, file sharing and security features. With LogMeIn you can access your work computer from home or your mobile device and use it as though you were typing directly on it.

What is GoToMyPC?

GoToMyPC is another great remote access software for accessing work computers remotely. It is equipped with rigorous security measures, remote access functions and diagnostic tools to monitor the connection and performance between your local computer and remote desktop. They offer a streamlined login experience that allows users to create shortcuts on their desktop to access their remote desktop while bypassing the browser login experience.

LogMeIn vs. GoToMyPC: Feature comparison

Features LogMeIn GoToMyPC Multi-screen capabilities Yes Yes File sharing Yes Yes Advanced security measures Yes Yes Audio support Yes Yes (PC only) Unlimited users Yes Yes Remote printing Yes Yes (PC only)

Head-to-head comparison: LogMeIn vs. GoToMyPC

Security features

Both services offer advanced security features to keep data safe while using their services.

LogMeIn Pro includes 256-bit AES encryption, dual passwords and end-to-end authentication. They also offer LogMeIn Antivirus, powered by BitDefender, to protect your computer from security threats. With LogMeIn Pro, you receive a set of free licenses for LastPass Premium, a popular password management tool that allows you to securely store and share passwords.

GoToMyPC features 256-bit AES encryption, multi-factor authentication, dual passwords and host access codes. They also have privacy features that allow you to remotely lock your computer or black out the screen. Like LogMeIn, GoToMyPC works with BitDefender to prevent cyber threats such as malware and viruses.

File sharing and storage

LogMeIn gives users the ability to share files with other users and admins to collaborate without having to email or use cloud sharing options like Google Drive. This is particularly useful when sending large files that can be a pain to email or upload to the cloud. LogMeIn provides users with 1TB of cloud file storage, and there are no file size restrictions on the remote access platform.

GoToMyPC allows users to easily transfer files by dragging and dropping from one desktop to another. The remote desktop software also has a feature that allows users to sync files across devices.

Multi-monitor capabilities

With LogMeIn, you can view multiple remote monitors presented 1:1 on your local screens. GoToMyPC also includes multi-monitor support to view the full displays of all monitors connected to your computer or other device. Users can easily switch between monitors or view all monitors as needed to get the full picture.

Which is the better remote desktop tool?

When choosing the best remote desktop software, it’s a good idea to consider what type of computers your staff prefer to use. GoToMyPC has great functionality on PCs, but some features are not available on macOS. For example, while both services offer remote printing to PCs, GoToMyPC does not offer remote printing on macOS. Sound is also only available on PC with GoToMyPC, so if you want to hear voicemail, music or video audio from your computer while using GoToMyPC you’ll need to use a PC. Since macOS is very popular, particularly in the start-up world, this can be a drawback.

It’s also worth considering whether you or your staff will use any of the extras provided by either service. Many LogMeIn Pro subscribers enjoy using their free LastPass subscription, as the service is a much more secure option for password storage and sharing than allowing your browser to remember your passcodes.

This article was written by Kaylyn McKenna.